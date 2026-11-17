The New York Islanders are back home after a successful three-game road trip in which they earned five points out of a possible six, going 2-0-1.

They will be looking to keep that positive momentum going against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are heading to UBS Arena on a four-game losing streak. This is a golden opportunity for the Islanders to continue building positive momentum and solidify their spot as a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

To extend their winning streak to three games, New York is going to have to overcome a few absences from the lineup. During the team’s morning skate, head coach Peter DeBoer provided an update on the status of three players battling injury: center JG Pageau, defenseman Logan Stanley and center Calum Ritchie.

Pageau is the only one of the trio who has a chance to play against the Blue Jackets. DeBoer said he is a game-time decision after missing the previous two games because of a lower-body injury.

Islanders could be without JG Pageau, Logan Stanley and Calum Ritchie

Oct 17, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) carries the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was able to participate with the team in their most recent practice and was on the ice for the optional morning skate. Pageau was cycling into the lineup on the fourth line during practice along with Anthony Duclair, Casey Cizikas and Mitchell Chaffee.

If he is able to play, it will be interesting to see what line combinations DeBoer goes with. Will Pageau return to the third line, with Mathew Barzal, who made his highly anticipated return, moving to the wing from the center spot?

Which player will come out of the lineup for him? Chaffee would certainly be a candidate after Kyle MacLean was waived to make room for Barzal on the roster. There are going to be more lineup and roster decisions for DeBoer and general manager Mathieu Darche to make when Ritchie can get back in the lineup.

He skated for the second consecutive day, this time wearing a regular practice jersey, not the red non-contact uniform. DeBoer said his young center will not play against Columbus, but he is progressing. The next step for him will be participating in a full practice, contact included.

While the head coach didn’t provide an update on Stanley, it is fair to assume he will not suit up against the Blue Jackets. He had to exit the game against the Anaheim Ducks early, didn’t participate in practice on Monday, and wasn’t at the optional skate, indicating he will be inactive.

Alas, it isn’t Scott Mayfield who has taken his spot in the lineup. Instead, it is Matthew Kessel, who skated on the third pair with Ben Hutton. Ryan Pulock has been elevated to the first pairing in Stanley’s spot alongside Matthew Schaefer.