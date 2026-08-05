NY Islanders Excited for What Matias Maccelli Brings to Ice
The New York Islanders didn’t make many moves with their roster this offseason, signing only two players who have a chance to make the opening night roster: forward Matias Maccelli and goalie Vitek Vanecek.
Vanecek was brought on as insurance to Semyon Varlamov in case he isn’t ready to assume the No. 2 goaltender role behind Ilya Sorokin. Should he be healthy enough to be the backup, Vanecek is predicted to be waived.
That isn’t the fate Maccelli is going to meet. The Islanders have big plans for him, as he could be deployed as a top-six forward on the wing depending on how things shake out during training camp.
His skill set is certainly one New York could use more of to provide a boost to the team’s offensive performance.
Mathieu Darche likes skill set of Matias Maccelli
"When we talk at the end of the year, [we look] for ways to add skill to the wing," general manager Mathieu Darche said, via Cory Wright and Rachel Luscher of NHL.com. "Matias is definitely a skilled player."
Arguably the best offensive skill that he brings to the table is playmaking. Out of players selected in the 2019 NHL Draft, Maccelli is sixth in assists with 118 in 295 games with the Arizona Coyotes, Utah Mammoth and Toronto Maple Leafs.
His best season came in 2023-24 when he scored 17 goals and handed out 40 assists, earning a spot on the All-Rookie Team. Unfortunately, he has combined to record only 57 points in the subsequent two seasons, but the Islanders like what he brings to the table.
“We brought some offensive skill to our lineup that will help our top lines, and that will also help on the power play,” Darche said.
Power play is an area New York must improve upon if they are going to make that leap and snap their playoff drought at two seasons. They ranked 30th in the NHL in power play percentage last season, finishing well below the league average in percentage and power play goals despite having the man advantage more time than the league average.
Head coach Peter DeBoer is going to have his work cut out for him to figure out how to get more production in special teams situations. Adding Maccelli will certainly help, as his playmaking could set up his teammates for easier goal-scoring opportunities.
Only 26 years old on Oct. 14, this is an important campaign for Maccelli. He is young enough to play himself into a long-term role with the Islanders if he can get closer to the production from three seasons ago.