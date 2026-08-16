NY Islanders Have One Potential NCAA Draft-Related Unrestricted Free Agent
The New York Islanders didn’t make many moves this summer that garnered a ton of headlines, with their biggest signings being forward Matias Maccelli and goalie Vitek Vanecek.
Maccelli has a chance to be a top-six option for head coach Peter DeBoer, someone who can help elevate the team’s ability to score and improve their power play. Vanecek was signed as Semyon Varlamov insurance and may not even make the team out of training camp.
Another addition the team made was a trade that went under the radar during the 2026 NHL Draft. Improving the organizational depth at the blueline was a goal of the franchise, and they achieved that, selecting three defensemen out of their first five picks.
The Islanders also brought in help from outside of the organization, acquiring Ryan Healey from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations.
Ryan Healey can become unrestricted free agent
“I was super excited and It’s a great organization. They’re really nice and welcoming to me,” Healey said, via Alexis Gross of NHL.com, while participating in the team’s development camp last month.
He signed a one-year deal with the Hamilton Hammers, the new AHL affiliate of the franchise, but there is a chance he isn’t with New York in the near future.
That is because if Healey files the proper paperwork, he can become an NCAA draft-related unrestricted free agent. 21 players qualified this year, and six of them have unrestricted free agency on Aug. 15 after not signing with the team that drafted them or owns their draft rights.
Healey, who was selected No. 121 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, has not signed a deal with the Islanders, which has him currently on the reserves list because he has not filed the paperwork to become an unrestricted free agent.
The Harvard University defenseman is far from the only player who has signed a professional contract out of the 21 players who were eligible to become NCAA draft-related unrestricted free agents. However, it is only NHL contracts that impact a player’s ability to become a draft-related free agent.
As long as the correct paperwork is filed to become a draft-related free agent, a player can sign an NHL contract with a team even if he is already under contract with an AHL affiliate, as Healey is with Hamilton.
He will be a player to keep an eye on as a result. Should he feel ready for an NHL opportunity and not believe there is a path to one with New York, he can file the paperwork to become a free agent and seek out a chance with another franchise.