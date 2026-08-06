NY Islanders Star Needs To Take Page Out of Jalen Brunson’s Book
The New York Islanders are going to cherish the time that they have their young star, defenseman Matthew Schaefer, on his entry-level contract, providing the team with incredible value.
The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft put together a historic rookie campaign, becoming a unanimous selection for the Calder Trophy Award as the best first-year player in the NHL. It was a no-brainer selection given how productive he was.
Schaefer tied the record for goals scored by a rookie defenseman with 23, which was held by Hall of Famer Brian Leetch. That also tied him for the rookie lead in goals scored this past season.
He also added 36 assists and finished with a plus/minus ratio of +13. Schafer has solidified himself as one of the best young franchise cornerstones in the NHL and has set himself up for a massive contract extension once he is eligible next summer.
Matthew Schaefer could follow in footsteps of Jalen Brunson
Given the rising cap in the league, Schaefer will have a chance to make history with his second contract. At a minimum, the $12.5 million annual average of Bowen Byram is likely the starting point in negotiations. If he gets close to replicating the numbers from his rookie campaign, or having a Macklin Celebrini-type second-year jump, he is going to shatter contract records.
However, cashing in on as much money as possible may not be his ultimate goal. He could take a page out of the book of fellow New York superstar, point guard Jalen Brunson of the 2026 NBA Champion New York Knicks.
Brunson shocked the basketball world when he signed an extension a year early, forgoing the opportunity to sign a supermax deal. He agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million deal, and had he waited one more season, he would have been eligible for a five-year, $269 million deal.
That is a massive amount of money for a player to theoretically leave on the table given the risks of being a professional athlete. However, Brunson not only bet on himself, but the franchise as a whole, believing the front office would make the most of the flexibility he gave them.
It was a risky bet, but one that paid off. The Knicks’ front office was able to bring in talent like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to help round out the squad, and it was all made possible because of the decision their captain made.
Schaefer has not yet been named the new captain for New York, but it is a matter of when, not if, he will don the “C” on his sweater. Seemingly serious about being part of a long-term contender, taking a Brunson-esque team-friendly deal would certainly help the cause.
With the NHL salary cap projected to be $113.5 million for the 2027-28 season and $123 million the following year, with a max of 20% of the salary cap, Schaefer could be in line for a deal that pays $22.7 million annually as a max player.
He deserves to be among the highest-paid defensemen and players in general in the NHL. Brunson did as well. But the Knicks guard put his faith in the team to get the job done and build a championship roster around him.
Schaefer could certainly consider doing the same thing, as it is something being discussed amongst analysts already that he could consider taking less money to help the team.