NY Islanders Suggested To Make Trade With Ducks for Veteran Center
The New York Islanders have had a relatively quiet offseason, not making many changes to their roster as they prioritize turning things over under a new front office and maximizing future cap space.
While some fans will be disappointed by that approach, especially after how close the team was to a playoff spot in the 2025-26 season, it is the correct strategy. With general manager Mathieu Darche hiring Peter DeBoer as head coach near the end of the campaign, bringing in guys who better fit his style of play makes sense.
With such a dynamic group of young players moving through the pipeline, the Islanders are smart to ensure they aren’t blocked from opportunities at the NHL level. Keeping things clear so they have a runway to playing time when deemed ready is the right way to operate.
However, there is one thing that is lacking from their roster: hard-nosed, physical veterans who bring muscle to help protect the younger players whom opponents may try to rough up. That is part of the reason why Stefan Rosner of The Elmonters has suggested the Islanders make a move for Alex Killorn of the Anaheim Ducks.
Alex Killorn pitched as trade target for Islanders
“While I do agree that the Islanders lack some muscle, especially after losing Anders Lee, that’s part of the reason I suggested they explore a deal with the Anaheim Ducks involving Alex Killorn and a draft pick. Perhaps the Islanders could send Anthony Duclair the other way, helping Anaheim create some flexibility while addressing a need of their own,” Rosner wrote.
Killorn would bring a lot to the table that New York would benefit from. On the ice, he is a grizzled veteran who has been part of two Stanley Cup championship teams with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.
A 14-year veteran, he would help replace some of the leadership and toughness that left the organization when Anders Lee signed a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth in free agency.
Protecting emerging players such as Matthew Schaefer is of the utmost importance to the Islanders. He is the face of the franchise and their cornerstone; he needs to not only be available to play on a nightly basis but also be healthy.
Alex Killorn wouldn't alter team's long-term plans
Having players such as Killorn around will help ensure that happens. He brings a level of physicality to any lineup he is in, and New York could use more of that.
As a bonus, he wouldn’t alter the team’s long-term plans at all. The 2026-27 season is the final one on his current contract, worth $6.25 million. The Islanders would have even more cap space to operate with next offseason, while raising the floor of the team for this season.
Given the current salary cap situation the Ducks are dealing with, New York could even add some draft compensation to their war chest, taking on Killorn’s contract.