NY Islanders Vet Returning To Game Action Against NY Rangers

The New York Islanders are preparing for their third preseason game of the year, with a second matchup against the New York Rangers.

Earlier in the week, the rivals faced off at Madison Square Garden, and the Islanders had an impressive come-from-behind win, overcoming a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3. This time around, New York is deploying a much more youthful lineup, but there are a few veterans who will be taking the ice.

One of the veterans who will be in the lineup is defenseman Alexander Romanov. Preseason games don’t normally mean much, but this is an important one for Romanov, who is making his highly anticipated return to the ice.

He has not played for the Islanders since Nov. 18, 2025, when he suffered a season-ending injury to his right shoulder.

Alexander Romanov ready to return to ice for Islanders

Nov 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just excited to play my first game since I was injured," Romanov said, via Cory Wright of NHL.com. "Right now, doesn't matter if it's a preseason game, [I’m] not worried because we're going to play our preseason game exactly like how we're going to play in season."

It will certainly be nice to see Romanov back on the ice in the orange, white and blue. He is someone that general manager Mathieu Darche has the utmost belief in, as his first move with the franchise was signing the defenseman to a long-term extension.

That move hasn’t been a positive one to this point, with Romanov struggling to produce through 15 games last season before landing on the shelf. But he will be motivated to get back on track after three straight campaigns of 20+ points being recorded prior to the 2025-26 letdown.

Getting on the ice against the Rangers is the first step, and he is looking forward to just being out there again.

Tonight’s Preseason Roster ⬇️ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 25, 2026

"I just want to come back and feel how it feels to be a hockey player and play a game because when you miss almost all year, you miss the game, and I want to just come back and be the best I can," Romanov said.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he fits into the team’s plans, not only for this season, but long-term. New York is loaded with left-handed shooting defensemen, selecting three in the first round of the last two drafts: Matthew Schaefer, Kashawn Aitcheson and Malte Gustafsson.

Schaefer has already shown a willingness to play on the right side, which will create flexibility for head coach Peter DeBoer. Romanov was challenged to come into camp in great shape, ready to go, and by all accounts, he has accomplished that feat, getting off on the right foot with the new regime.

Romanov will be joined by Matt Kessel, Ryan Pulock, Isaiah George, Aitcheson and Tony DeAngelo on the blueline against their rivals in the third preseason game.