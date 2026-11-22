The New York Islanders' young core is continuing to surge as Simon Holmstrom has provided yet another bright spot and has been very impressive this season.

Holmstrom recorded another goal in the Islanders' latest matchup against the Detroit Red Wings and helped lead the team to a much-needed 3-2 win.

New York's youth has been a big contributor to its success this season, and Holmstrom has been a huge part of that. While he had a slow start to the campaign, through 22 games, he leads the team with ten goals, he's fifth on the team with eight assists, and third on the team with 18 points.

Pete DeBoer on Simon Holmstrom:



“He’s just playing with a lot of confidence.”



DeBoer praised Holmstrom’s work at both ends of the rink and how the #Isles are relying on him in all situations, including the PP and PK.



(H/t @IslesMSGN ) — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) November 22, 2026

While the breakout of Holmstrom has been impressive, the fact that he currently leads the team in goals could be seen as a surprise given the amount of scoring talent this Islanders team has. His confidence is something that not all young players possess, and it's an important trait for him to make sure he keeps playing at this level.

The young forward has been with the team since the 2022-23 season and since his arrival to the Islanders, he has been a great young piece. He is on pace to tie or break his career high in goals this season, which he set back in 2024-25 when he lit the lamp 20 times.

Holmstrom's breakout has been extremely important to this New York squad, which has been shorthanded all season because of injuries.

Simon Holmstrom breaking out for Islanders

Nov 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (92) looks on during the third period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He and the rest of the young core, which includes guys such as Victor Eklund and Matthew Schaefer, have been some of the biggest reasons why the team has been able to stay afloat, despite how many players have been in and out of the lineup.

If Holmstrom can keep up this pace, he can help the Islanders make the playoffs for the first time in three years.

After their matchup with the Red Wings, New York currently sits tied with the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan Division, and they are only three points behind the second-place New Jersey Devils.

Since this tweet, Simon Holmstrom has scored 9G and 7A for 16 Pts in his last 15 GP.#Isles https://t.co/S4wLuOO0A9 — Isles Den (@IslesDen) November 22, 2026

This level of play has proven that fans should be patient with young players. Slow starts to a season, especially for a 25-year-old forward, will not always tell the entire story about what the player has done and what they're capable of accomplishing.

As the Islanders prepare to face the Toronto Maple Leafs, Holmstrom will be looking to lead his team to another win and extend the team's point streak even more.