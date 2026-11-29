The injuries continue to pile up for the New York Islanders, who lost Anthony Duclair during their most recent game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Duclair, who went down in the first period, was ruled out shortly after. Since New York ruled him out as quickly as they did, it does not look good for the forward and the team.

New York just lost Kyle Palmieri for the season, and the way the injury looked for Duclair, it could possibly be the same scenario. Head Coach Pete DeBoer was able to get a lot more out of his forward than Patrick Roy was able to in the previous two years with the team, making it a huge blow to New York's forward core.

Anthony Duclair left the game with an apparent lower-body injury after this play.



He did NOT return for the start of the second period. #Isles pic.twitter.com/Eu7urxVwGW — Isles Rumor (@IslesRumor) November 29, 2026

However, the Islanders did play a lot better in the second game of a back-to-back, and the offense showed a lot more aggression than it did against Winnipeg. The defense also showed out, allowing just 21 shots and only one goal late in the third period.

Ilya Sorokin was also lights-out as usual, besides the fact that he did not have to face too much pressure in net. New York came away with a 2-1 win and got a much-needed win over a team right behind them in the standings.

Islanders depth will be tested further with Anthony Duclair injury

Oct 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (11) awaits the face off against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calum Ritchie had also gotten slashed in his knee during the game, but it did not seem like it was anything serious, a good sign as the Islanders clearly cannot afford to lose anybody else.

If Duclair's injury is serious, Coach DeBoer will have to make more changes to the lines, which he has already done often. A major reason why the team has not been able to build a lot of chemistry and has been inconsistent is the number of changes that have needed to be made to the lines.

While New York's young guys have been exceptional, such as Matthew Schaefer and Victor Eklund, it could be hard for a team to rely on its rookies, all because the rest of the team is getting derailed by injuries. Matias Maccelli and Brayden Schenn each recorded goals against Philadelphia, as they are also on the list of players who have stepped up for the shorthanded Islanders.

New York will prepare to face the Florida Panthers in their next matchup, and they must come in prepared since Florida is also fighting to stay in the playoff race. They will then play the Flyers again and will be looking to build some momentum against teams that are fighting with them, especially in the Metropolitan Division.