NY Islanders Prospect Impresses Jay McKee With Maturity
The 2026-27 NHL regular season is right around the corner, with the New York Islanders getting the process started with rookie camp.
Last week, some of the future contributors to the team gathered for the first team sessions of the new league year. There are a lot of intriguing players who were taking the ice, with several of the organization’s top prospects partaking.
One player whom people were keeping a close eye on is Cole Eiserman. A first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, No. 20 overall, he is one of the youngsters who has a legitimate chance to earn a spot on the opening night roster with the Islanders should he put together a strong training camp.
First impressions mean a lot, and Eiserman has made an excellent one with his potential head coach to start the season, Jay McKee. He was hired to become the head coach of the Hamilton Hammers, and he has come away impressed with the maturity level that the 20-year-old possesses.
Cole Eiserman impresses with maturity level
"In one of my first conversations, he acknowledged the things that he needs to improve on, and that's a step of maturity right there," McKee said on Eiserman, via Shannon Bickert of NHL.com. "A lot of young guys won't address those issues; they'll just talk about the things that they're good at and want to work on those things, but he's addressed that, and that's a great start. That's for me things that are easily fixable, but he's a highly skilled forward, good pace to his game, has a fantastic shot. A guy if he's in Hamilton, I'm excited to work with."
That shot is what is going to help Eiserman get to the NHL. He is regarded for his shooting and scoring ability, racking up points at an impressive rate. In 32 games with Boston University last season, the left winger recorded 28 points, scoring 18 goals and handing out 10 assists.
He got onto the scoresheet with some regularity in his professional debut with the Bridgeport Islanders, recording nine points in 12 games, lighting the lamp twice and handing out seven assists.
His shot drew the attention of McKee immediately.
Cole Eiserman posseses incredible shot
"You can't teach that. I certainly can't. He's got a great shot," McKee said. "It's a weapon. He's dangerous when he's in the in the house, we want him shooting. And if you're on his line, you should be getting to the net because you know that he can pull the trigger. It's a unique ability that not a lot of guys have."
There is no denying the offensive upside that Eiserman has. His shot is his ticket to the NHL, but if he wants to stick around and have a lengthy, productive career, he needs to round out the rest of his game.
Despite the offensive production last season, he had a plus/minus of -17 across 49 games with Boston University, Bridgeport and the USA U20 squad. He has to find a way to make more of a positive impact to become more than a specialty or bottom-six skater, and he possesses the willingness to do so.