Brayden Point Lifts Tampa Past Detroit to Remain Unbeaten at Home

If there is one thing the Tampa Bay Lightning have proven capable of doing this season, it's defending their home ice.

After their 4-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa moved to 7-0 at home and remain the only NHL team not to lose on home ice.

Tampa has been a different team on home ice. Beyond just the record, Tampa has been better at home in every facet of the game.

At home, Tampa is averaging 32.7 shots on goal, 4 goals, a 49.3% face off win rate, and are converting on the power play at a 28.6% rate.

On the road, it's a different story, as Tampa is only putting 27.1 shots on net, winning 47% of the faceoffs, converting on the power play 15.5% of the time, and averaging half a goal less.

If the Lightning can take their home ice formula and translate it to when they travel, they will be a really dangerous team in the NHL this year, but their win streak is a testament to their fans, and their culture, especially with the rumors swirling around Nikita Kucherov.

Benchmark International Arena is constantly sold out, for every game no matter the night or opponent, and Bolts fans welcomed Nikita Kucherov home with open arms, even after requesting a trade. The energy in that building night in and night out has been a staple to their success over the last decade.

Tampa Bay Lightning Box WAR • 11/3

Final Score: TBL 4, DET 2 pic.twitter.com/4RjrUXIah1 — Hockey Stats (@HockeyStatBot) November 4, 2026

But at the end of the day, the guys on the ice are the ones that get it done, and amidst all the rumors, the Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov connection resurfaced, and that's why Tampa was able to build the early lead and extend their home winning streak.

Kucherov assisted on both of Brayden Point's goals, helping the Lightning get out to an early 2-0 lead helping Point continue his 5-game Point streak. Point's bounce back this season was going to be critical to Tampa's success, and it looks as if he has found himself.

Jon Cooper reiterated that thought in his post game media availability stating:

"He's shooting the puck and he is shooting the puck in the net. He was shooting the puck before then. They just weren't going in and, now, they are going in for him. Once that happens, your confidence starts building and, usually, good things happen after that" Jon Cooper

Jon Cooper on Brayden Point's two goal game: "He's shooting the puck and he is shooting the puck in the net. He was shooting the puck before then. They just weren't going in and, now, they are going in for him. Once that happens, your confidence starts building and, usually, good… — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) November 4, 2026

In the two games since Nikita Kucherov requested a trade, it is still clear that the focus is on the ice, showcasing his respect for the game, his coaches, and his teammates. The Lightning have continued to play some of the NHL's best hockey, especially at home.

As the victory over the Red Wings got the Bolts back on track, it also made history.

Tampa puts their undefeated home record back on the line Thursday, November 5th against the Chicago Blackhawks.