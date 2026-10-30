How the Tampa Bay Lightning Got Back on Track Against the Winnipeg Jets

The Tampa Bay Lightning ended their road trip last week going 1-2 and they couldn't wait to return home to Benchmark International Arena for their contest against the Winnipeg Jets. Tampa jumped out to an early 1-0 lead before the Jets tied the game.

The Lightning responded with a 4 goal second period to ice the game. The Jets made a late charge scoring three third period goals, but Pontus Holmberg would make it 6-4 Lightning with an empty-netter.

So how did the Lightning get the job done?

The Young Guns

Oct 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Conor Geekie (94) looks on against the Washington Capitals in the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It starts with Conor Geekie getting another goal, the second time in his career scoring in back-to-back games, and it's the pressure and speed at which these guys play. Geekie and James have formed quite the duo on their line as showcased by their breakaway sequence. If they can continue to develop into high-quality NHL guys, Tampa may be way better than we anticipate.

Right on the money 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9qn9pF9lGF — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 30, 2026

The Power Play

Oct 29, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) is honored for passing Steven Stamkos to become the Tampa Bay Lightning's all-time leading scorer during the first period against the Winnipeg Jets at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1/3 on the power play. I reminded everyone that this unit had too much talent for their slow start to continue. Pontus Holmberg assisted on a nice power play goal to Anthony Cirelli to start Tampa's 3 goal final four minutes of the second period. Entering the night Tampa's unit was still only succeeding at a 15% clip, but the groupings have been more cohesive and active in both their shots and movement. Tampa's offense can still take that next step once they figure this power play all the way out, they draw way too many penalties not to capitalize on the opportunities.

Tampa also killed all the opportunities they provided Winnipeg.

All Gas No Brakes

Oct 29, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates with the puck against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lightning kept constant pressure on the Jets all night, from the offset. Tampa's defensive pressure resulted in easy offense as they created numerous turnovers, including in the Jets own zone. The second period was the clear indicator of that as Tampa put up 4 goals, 3 of them coming in the final four minutes. Tampa plays their best hockey when they are aggressive, and it showed tonight.

Winnipeg's late charge came from when Tampa slowed down their pace and became a little less aggressive.

With the Atlantic division being so crowded it was important for Tampa to get back on track and doing so in dominating fashion is just another reminder to the NHL of what this team is capable of. Tampa now has a record of 8-3-1 and moves to 6-0 at home.

Tampa returns to the ice this Saturday to face Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators in Nashville.