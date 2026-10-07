The Tampa Bay Lightning have opened their season up with a 2-1 record after recording back-to-back wins against the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers. Tampa has done a strong job in bouncing back after their opening night loss in Madison Square Garden.

And while Tampa dominated in their last two victories, they have some concern in a major area as they are now 0-13 in their power play opportunities.

Tampa has gotten numerous good looks, but can't connect, and aren't getting nearly enough shots up on goal with the man advantage, and head coach Jon Cooper is already looking at changes.

John Carlson has shifted over to the left side, bumping Charle-Edouard D'Astous to the top line. Cooper had this to say about the potential change.

"It's early in the year, and we don't get a ton of practice time, so you have to try different things. So who knows, maybe this is something we'll go with. We're getting different looks, and he's had success up there. I'm not saying we're going with it, but it's an option for us." Jon Cooper

#GoBolts coach Jon Cooper on D'Astous/two D-men on the top power play: "It's early in the year, and we don't get a ton of practice time, so you have to try different things. So who knows, maybe this is something we'll go with. We're getting different looks, and he's had success… https://t.co/6ZtjNoTqq8 — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) October 7, 2026

This change made the top two lines in practice

Carlson on the left, D’Astous up top and Kucherov the right, Guentzel down low, Point in the bumper.

Moser’s running power play two, Hagel left and Geekie right. Goncalves and Cirelli down low.

When you add Tampa's regular season struggles to that of the preseason we get a streak of 0-22 with the man advantage, something Jon Cooper addressed in a recent media availability.

"Do we deserve to be 0-for-13? We don't. But still, you wake up in the morning and we don't have a power-play goal. The good thing is we've won two of our three games, and we haven't had one. But we don't want this to go on too much longer because you take pride in your special teams. It's a slow start statistically, but they've had some good ones. It just hasn't got in yet." Jon Cooper

And Jon Cooper is right, especially with the top unit out there. Nikita Kucherov has put numerous passes right in the zone near the net that were inches from going in, there have been numerous open shots that have gone just wide, and ultimately the goal is coming soon.

I would like to see Tampa get more shots up on the man advantage as it is truthfully the only way to score. They do not need to try and be perfect on each and every opportunity they get, because they draw penalties at such a high rate. With the plethora of talented scorers throughout the power play units, keeping the puck moving and attacking the net makes too much sense.

With the Lightning sitting at a record of 2-1 without the help of power play goals, it is an encouraging sign for the rest of the season, but if they want to break their streak of first round exits, they need to capitalize on their man advantages.