Lightning Add Veteran AHL Forward Kole Lind on PTO Ahead of Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Lightning are adding another experienced forward to the mix ahead of training camp, signing Kole Lind to a professional tryout agreement.
The 27-year-old forward will have an opportunity to compete for a spot with the Lightning after spending the past two seasons in the Dallas Stars organization. Lind played exclusively for the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League during that time, including 70 games during the 2025-26 season.
Lind recorded 11 goals and 35 points in those 70 games while accumulating 95 penalty minutes. While those numbers may not jump off the page, his extensive experience at the AHL level makes him an intriguing depth option for Tampa Bay.
The Saskatchewan native has appeared in 454 career AHL games, recording 122 goals and 319 points. He has also been productive in the postseason, registering 24 goals and 59 points across 63 Calder Cup Playoff games.
The Lightning are not bringing Lind in with any guarantee that he will make the NHL roster. Instead, the PTO gives both sides an opportunity to evaluate whether there is a fit. For Tampa Bay, that means adding another experienced forward to a training camp competition that could determine the team's depth heading into the regular season.
Lind does have NHL experience, although it has been limited. He has played 31 games at the NHL level between the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken, scoring two goals and eight points.
His most significant NHL opportunity came with Seattle during the 2021-22 season, when he appeared in 23 games and recorded eight points. However, the majority of his professional career has been spent in the AHL.
Lind was originally selected by Vancouver in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft with the 33rd overall pick. After beginning his professional career with the Utica Comets, he eventually made stops with the Charlotte Checkers, Coachella Valley Firebirds and Texas Stars.
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Now, Lind gets another chance to work his way back into the NHL.
For Tampa Bay, there is little risk involved with the move. Lind can provide competition during training camp while potentially giving the organization another veteran option for its AHL depth if he does not earn an NHL roster spot.
The Lightning will have plenty of decisions to make before opening the regular season, and Lind will now be one more player looking to make an impression.