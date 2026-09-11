Tampa Bay Lightning Season Preview: The Goalies
There is so much that goes into winning a hockey game, and there is a lot more focus defensively than just who is in the net. But having a goalie capable of defending even the best slap shots is a crucial aspect to being a Championship team.
In Tampa the goaltender position hasn't been a concern for at least the past decade. It was Ben Bishop, and now it's Andrei Vasileskiy.
So as we approach the season, we will be taking a look at each position group, starting with the goalies.
Andrei Vasilevskiy
The man they call the "Big-Cat" is coming off of his second career Vezina Trophy. He has carried the Bolts to two different Stanley Cups, and he is one of, if not the best goalies in the National Hockey League. Vasilevskiy led the NHL in wins this past season with 39 and has a career save percentage of 91.7%.The Bolts are in good hands when Vasilevskiy is in net and Tampa needs him if they went to stop their streak of first round exits.
Dennis Hildeby
The Bolts acquired Hildeby (24) when they shipped Nick Paul off to Toronto and I think it was a great move for Tampa. The Bolts needed an upgrade from Jonas Johansson and Hildeby will provide just that. The 6-foot-7 Hildeby gives Tampa Bay a highly promising, young goaltending asset. Hildeby appeared 20 games with the Maple Leafs last season, posting a 5-7-4 record while leading all Toronto goaltenders (minimum 20 games played) with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He also excelled with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last year, going 10-8-5 with a 2.71 GAA and a .898 save percentage before turning in a stellar .921 save percentage in three Calder Cup playoff games.
Hildeby will give the Bolts depth when Vasilevkiy needs rest, but also provides an intriguing piece the Bolts can look at for their future.
Jonas Johansson
With the acquisition of Hildeby Johansson gets the short end of the stick. And although he has a good record in Tampa his career save percentage of 88% isn't going to cut it in Tampa. Johansson has put together three shutouts as a member of the Bolts, but he has only regressed since being here.
With a Vezina Trophy winner highlighting the room, it's easy to say that Tampa should be more than happy with who they have protecting the net. Adding Hildeby was a huge bonus, and one that should pay off in the win column. Johansson can still be serviceable should the Lightning need his services.
The Lightning return to action this month for preseason play, and it will be exciting to see how these guys preform in their ramp up opportunities.