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Tampa Bay Lightning Season Preview: The Goalies

Tampa's room is highlighted by the league's best

Austin Dobbins

Apr 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) react after beating the Montreal Canadiens in overtime during game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) react after beating the Montreal Canadiens in overtime during game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is so much that goes into winning a hockey game, and there is a lot more focus defensively than just who is in the net. But having a goalie capable of defending even the best slap shots is a crucial aspect to being a Championship team.

In Tampa the goaltender position hasn't been a concern for at least the past decade. It was Ben Bishop, and now it's Andrei Vasileskiy.

So as we approach the season, we will be taking a look at each position group, starting with the goalies.

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Vas
May 1, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) covers the puck during the first period in game six of the first round against the Montreal Canadiens of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The man they call the "Big-Cat" is coming off of his second career Vezina Trophy. He has carried the Bolts to two different Stanley Cups, and he is one of, if not the best goalies in the National Hockey League. Vasilevskiy led the NHL in wins this past season with 39 and has a career save percentage of 91.7%.The Bolts are in good hands when Vasilevskiy is in net and Tampa needs him if they went to stop their streak of first round exits.

Dennis Hildeby

Hildeb
Apr 15, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby (35) stands prior to the start of game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bolts acquired Hildeby (24) when they shipped Nick Paul off to Toronto and I think it was a great move for Tampa. The Bolts needed an upgrade from Jonas Johansson and Hildeby will provide just that. The 6-foot-7 Hildeby gives Tampa Bay a highly promising, young goaltending asset. Hildeby appeared 20 games with the Maple Leafs last season, posting a 5-7-4 record while leading all Toronto goaltenders (minimum 20 games played) with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He also excelled with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last year, going 10-8-5 with a 2.71 GAA and a .898 save percentage before turning in a stellar .921 save percentage in three Calder Cup playoff games.

Hildeby will give the Bolts depth when Vasilevkiy needs rest, but also provides an intriguing piece the Bolts can look at for their future.

Jonas Johansson

JOJ
Apr 7, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) looks for a tip in front of Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson (31) during the third period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Keito Newman-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the acquisition of Hildeby Johansson gets the short end of the stick. And although he has a good record in Tampa his career save percentage of 88% isn't going to cut it in Tampa. Johansson has put together three shutouts as a member of the Bolts, but he has only regressed since being here.

With a Vezina Trophy winner highlighting the room, it's easy to say that Tampa should be more than happy with who they have protecting the net. Adding Hildeby was a huge bonus, and one that should pay off in the win column. Johansson can still be serviceable should the Lightning need his services.

The Lightning return to action this month for preseason play, and it will be exciting to see how these guys preform in their ramp up opportunities.

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Austin Dobbins
AUSTIN DOBBINS

Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13

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