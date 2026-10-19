Lightning Face Early-Season Test Against NHL’s Best on West Coast Trip

The Tampa Bay Lightning are preparing for their first three-game West Coast trip of the season, beginning with a nationally televised matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on October 20. Tampa will face three teams presenting different challenges, with Vegas and Colorado boasting some of the NHL’s most dangerous offenses and Utah providing a difficult back-to-back test to close out the trip.

The Lightning enter the stretch needing to establish themselves on the road. With a 1-2 record away from home, Tampa has an opportunity to prove it can compete with some of the league’s top teams outside of Florida. However, the Lightning must also address their special teams struggles, which could become a deciding factor against three strong opponents.

Vegas Golden Knights Present First Challenge

Nov 6, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) and defenseman J.J. Moser (90) scuffle with Vegas Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) and center Colton Sissons (10) in front of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa’s trip begins in Las Vegas against a Golden Knights team that has gotten off to an impressive start. Sitting at 8-2 and averaging 4.1 goals per game, Vegas has established itself as one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams early in the season.

Jack Eichel and Mark Stone have helped lead the charge, giving the Golden Knights the offensive firepower to challenge opposing defenses in multiple ways. Vegas has played a strong, disciplined brand of hockey, making this an important early-season test for the Lightning.

The national spotlight will only add to the stakes, with the matchup scheduled to air on ESPN. Tampa will need to be sharp defensively and capitalize on its scoring opportunities to keep pace with a Vegas offense that has consistently found the back of the net.

Showdown With Colorado Features NHL’s Top Talent

Jan 6, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) defends during the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a few days off, the Lightning will head to Colorado for another difficult matchup on October 23. The Avalanche have been just as dangerous offensively, averaging 4.5 goals per game to begin the season.

Colorado features some of the league’s biggest stars, headlined by Nathan MacKinnon and Cole Makar. The matchup also provides another opportunity for Nikita Kucherov to make his mark against one of the NHL’s premier players. Kucherov edged out MacKinnon in last season’s MVP race, adding another compelling storyline to an already exciting contest.

Containing Colorado’s offense will be a significant challenge for Tampa. The Avalanche can generate scoring chances through their speed, skill, and offensive pressure, meaning the Lightning will need a complete defensive effort. Strong goaltending and improved special teams could be especially important against a team capable of putting up goals in a hurry.

Back-to-Back Against Utah Closes Out the Trip

Jan 26, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) and Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) defend the puck during the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lightning will wrap up their West Coast swing on October 24 against the Utah Mammoth. Unlike the first two contests, this matchup comes on the second night of a back-to-back, introducing another challenge for a Tampa team already facing a demanding schedule.

Travel, fatigue, and recovery could play a role as the Lightning look to finish the trip on a positive note. Tampa will need contributions throughout the lineup, particularly if its top players are forced to take on heavy minutes against Vegas and Colorado.

The Mammoth will give the Lightning a different test to close out the trip, but the importance of earning points remains the same. A strong performance in Utah could help Tampa build momentum and return home with confidence.

Dennis Hildeby will liklely get another opportunity in one of these contests.

Special Teams Must Improve for Tampa Bay

While the Lightning face three difficult opponents, their biggest concern entering the trip may be their special teams. Tampa’s power play ranks 30th in the NHL, converting just 10.7% of its opportunities. The penalty kill has also struggled, operating at a 75% success rate, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Those numbers are concerning against opponents that can punish defensive mistakes and generate offense at a high rate. Giving Vegas, Colorado, and Utah extra opportunities could make an already difficult road trip even more challenging.

The power play, in particular, needs to find its rhythm. With Kucherov and other offensive weapons available, Tampa has the personnel to create dangerous scoring chances with the man advantage. The challenge is turning those opportunities into goals rather than allowing opposing penalty kills to dictate the pace.

Nikita Kucherov - Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

Power Play Goal pic.twitter.com/tLDTrzKgxm — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) October 19, 2026

The Lightning also need to be more effective when playing shorthanded. Limiting penalties, winning key defensive-zone battles, and clearing rebounds will be crucial against teams that can generate sustained offensive pressure.

Can the Lightning Prove Themselves on the Road?

Tampa Bay's three-game trip presents an early opportunity to measure itself against some of the NHL's toughest competition. Vegas and Colorado will test the Lightning's ability to contain high-powered offenses, while the back-to-back against Utah will challenge the team's depth and conditioning.

The Lightning do not necessarily need to dominate every matchup, but they must find ways to win close games and take advantage of key moments. Improving their power play and penalty kill could be the difference between a successful trip and a disappointing return home.

With three challenging games ahead, Tampa has a chance to build momentum early in the season. If the Lightning can deliver more consistent special teams play and prove they can win on the road, this West Coast swing could become an important step toward establishing themselves as a contender.