The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1) stay at home for the second game of their three-game homestand to take on the Philadelphia Flyers (0-1-2). Tampa is coming off a 3-1 victory against the Washington Capitals where they looked much more like themselves then in the season opener. Tampa constantly pressured the Capitals and controlled the puck, but there are still plenty of areas to improve.

That is where we start with what to watch in Tampa's upcoming contest. Their power play is currently 0-10 to start the season. They are struggling to get up shots, it is stale, and it hasn't scored yet. The talent is there on the lines, but the ability to finish is yet to be found.

Tampa Bay Lightning Power Play Must Have a Bounce Back Year

Just so everyone is aware...



The Tampa Bay Lightning are currently 0-for-10 on the power play. It is their worst start with the man-advantage since 1996-97.



I want the hockey world to be aware of this, so in April, when the Lightning are — again — top five in the league,… pic.twitter.com/nMeGp72Y0W — Bolts Breakdown (@BoltsBreakdown) October 4, 2026

The game against the Flyers is going to provide Tampa an opportunity to get on the board here as the Flyers have the NHL's 24th worst penalty kill unit to begin the season at 66.7%. Tampa draws some of the most penalties in the league and should get plenty of opportunities so succeed on special teams.

After Tampa's last contest Jon Cooper believes th epower play looked better, and the process of game 2 over game one was much smoother in all facets.

"There are games when the power play can 3-for-4 and you are like, 'Wow, that was surprising. And there are games you can go 0-for-3 tonight, and be like, I cannot believe it did not go in the net.'Sometimes it just happens that way, but they deserved a better statistical line than they got tonight." Jon Cooper

Mondays are better with a Bolts game ⚡️



📝 https://t.co/9k8o03YdEb pic.twitter.com/eEMdmqMoQ3 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 5, 2026

The Flyers are certainly not a team Tampa should overlook, but it provides a good opportunity to remind the league of who they are. The talent and coaching gap is large and Tampa needs to capitalize on their opportunity.

If there is a game for Tampa Bay to finally break through on the power play, this feels like the one. The Lightning should have opportunities against a Flyers penalty kill that has struggled early in the season, and it would be surprising if Tampa's talented power-play unit remained scoreless for much longer.

Look for Nikita Kucherov to be at the center of that breakthrough. The Lightning's superstar has too much skill to stay quiet for long, and Philadelphia could be the perfect opponent for him to make an impact.

Prediction: Kucherov scores his first power-play goal of the season, and Tampa finally gets its man advantage rolling.