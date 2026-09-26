Lightning Trade Jonas Johansson to Senators, Dennis Hildeby Takes Over as Backup

The Tampa Bay Lightning are moving on from Jonas Johansson.

The Lightning traded the veteran goaltender to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations, ending Johansson's three-year run in Tampa Bay.

Johansson appeared in 70 games with the Lightning, going 32-23-10 while recording three shutouts. He also ranks inside the top 10 in franchise history in wins and is tied for the top 10 in starts.

Now, Tampa Bay is turning the backup goaltending job over to Dennis Hildeby.

The Sens have acquired Jonas Johansson for Future Considerations 🔁



The Sens had lost Leevi Meriläinen today on waivers after the Canucks claimed him 👀



Johansson had an .884 in 25GP last season for the Bolts ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UjhjHJnnCs — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 25, 2026

Dennis Hildeby Is the New Backup

Sep 22, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Matthew Wood (71) shoots and scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Dennis Hildeby (35) during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lightning acquired Hildeby from the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason as part of the trade that sent Nick Paul to Toronto.

The 25-year-old goaltender was already expected to compete for the backup role behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, but Johansson's departure makes Hildeby's role much clearer heading into the regular season.

Hildeby has already gotten a chance to show Lightning fans what he can bring.

The goaltender appeared in Tampa Bay's second preseason contest and played well, giving the organization an early look at its new backup in a Lightning uniform.

While one preseason game is obviously not enough to determine how Hildeby will perform over an entire season, his first appearance provides an encouraging starting point.

Hildeby also brings NHL experience with him from Toronto. Last season, he appeared in 20 games and finished with a .914 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average.

Those numbers give Tampa Bay plenty of reason to believe Hildeby can provide reliable minutes when Vasilevskiy needs a night off.

Lightning Move Forward With Hildeby

Johansson's time in Tampa Bay was not without success. His 32 wins with the Lightning are a testament to the games he helped the team win during his tenure.

However, his overall numbers declined during his time with the organization. Johansson finished his Lightning career with an .889 save percentage, including an .884 mark last season.

For a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, Tampa Bay needs its backup goaltender to be capable of keeping the team in games when Vasilevskiy is not in the crease.

Hildeby will now get that opportunity.

There will naturally be some uncertainty surrounding a young goaltender taking over the backup role, but the Lightning have already seen encouraging signs from Hildeby this preseason.

Viel gets his first goal in a Lightning jersey and Hildeby comes through with some big-time saves!



Listen to the 3rd period now:

🎧: https://t.co/QqQrjTFFsq

📻: @1025TheBone pic.twitter.com/DlcRVBNUUY — Lightning Audio Network (@BoltsRadio) September 23, 2026

More importantly, Tampa Bay believes enough in the 25-year-old to hand him the job.

Vasilevskiy will remain the Lightning's No. 1 goaltender, but Hildeby's performance could become an important storyline throughout the 2026-27 season.