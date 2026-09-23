Tampa Bay Lightning Look to Have Found Their Backup Goalie

In the National Hockey League, your starting goalie doesn't play all 82 games (84 now), it would be impossible. Typically they get time off and the nights where the backup goalies are in become uber important for the offense and defense to make sure you don't drop a game without your top goalie.

Last year the Tampa Bay Lightning went 11-10-2 when backup goalie Jonas Johansson was in the net and had a save percentage of 88.4%, which isn't great, but it is serviceable.

With that said, the Lightning have made a major improvement.

Dennis Hildeby is a Tampa Bay Lightning. I think this is a good deal for the Lightning. https://t.co/sCXxuPI3r6 pic.twitter.com/gVArsbB8kF — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) July 1, 2026

Dennis Hildeby

Sep 22, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Matthew Wood (71) attacks as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Dennis Hildeby (35) and defenseman Tomas Kralovic (82) defend during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bolts acquired Hildeby (25) when they shipped Nick Paul off to Toronto and he brings huge upside to Tampa. Hildeby appeared in 20 games for the Maple Leafs last season, recording a 5-7-4 record while leading Toronto’s goaltenders with at least 20 appearances in both goals-against average (2.86) and save percentage (.914).

He also put together a solid season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, posting a 10-8-5 record with a 2.71 GAA and .898 save percentage. Hildeby carried that strong play into the Calder Cup Playoffs, where he recorded a .921 save percentage across three games.

He appeared in his first game for the Bolts in their second preseason contest against the Nasheville Predators and had a very strong debut (takeaway the last 10 minutes of the night and the defensive miscues). Hildeby saved the first 20 shots he saw on net against the Predators and looked strong in the net saving 23/26 shots on goal.

Filip Forsberg just upped the ante with a great chance, but Dennis Hildeby turns him away and Nashville is still scoreless. pic.twitter.com/JfdmvW14oX — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) September 23, 2026

Hildeby's frame brings some intriguing size into the net. Hildeby is 6'7 225 pounds and you would never guess it the way he moves in the net.

Learning from the NHL's best in Andrei Vasilevskiy will be huge for Hildeby's development, and should the Lightning have a backup goalie that can once again go above .500 or better on his night in net, it will be essential for the ultimate result of this season.

TBL 2, NSH 3 — final.



Expected goals: TBL 2.6, NSH 3.2

Deserved to win: NSH 61%



Dennis Hildeby (TBL) +0.2 goals saved above expected on 39 shots

Justus Annunen (NSH) +0.6 goals saved above expected on 34 shots



Most dangerous: Jeffrey Viel (TBL) 0.41 xG, Matthew Wood (NSH) 1.09… pic.twitter.com/ufIGaA5Psd — bluelinemetrics (@bluelinemetrics) September 23, 2026

Being that Hildeby is only 25 years old, the Lightning have plenty of time to invest in his development and see what he can become at the NHL level. He is also just entering the second year of his three-year, $2.5 million contract, giving Tampa Bay a cost-controlled goaltender while he continues to gain experience.

If Hildeby can take another step forward and become more consistent, the Lightning could have a young goaltender capable of growing into a larger role without having to make a major financial commitment. For a team constantly looking for ways to remain competitive, developing Hildeby into a premier goaltender could prove to be an important piece of Tampa Bay's future.