Tampa Bay Lightning Fall to New York Rangers Yet Again

With a rare early season rematch, the Tampa Bay Lightning once again fell to the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden. The Bolts lost the first matchup by a score of 5-1 and fell to the Rangers 4-1 this time.

The Rangers opened up the scoring with a goal just over a minute into the contest and would take a 2-0 lead 12 minutes later, a lead that would hold for the rest of the night.

The Bolts were able to get one goal across as Zemgus Girgensons connected late in period 1, but Tampa struggled to find their footing after that.

How it Happened

Oct 13, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) tends net against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much of the same problems from the Bolts opening round loss to the Canadiens have resurfaced against the New York Rangers. The Bolts were bullied on the physical front, they constantly turned the puck over, and New York just looked faster. Tampa struggled to get into premier scoring positions, and they couldn't generate that many good looks.

Face Off Struggles Continue: When you have momentum in the offensive zone, or have to get possession back, you have to win the faceoffs, and Tampa struggled with them yet again as the Rangers won the face off 61% of the time.

Another Empty Handed Power Play: Tampa once again couldn't get the job done on the man advantage, and even had a 6-4 for 2 minutes in the third period after a late Rangers penalty, but Tampa went 0-4, adding to their poor start.

This isn't a loss for Tampa to hold their heads on, its game 6 of 84, but to lose to the same team twice, this early, and one of the losses being against the backup goalie, it's not a great feeling. Tampa will get some help back with Dominic James return looming, and they will have to find a way to get him on the ice.

Tampa's problems have nothing to do with talent, and everything to do with their procedure night in and night out. If they can clean up the kinks and maintain the high level of play they had on their four-game win streak, they will be a wagon in the Eastern Conference.

Tampa will return home this Thursday to face the Kraken before the Canucks come to town on Saturday. These two contests will provide a great opportunity for Tampa to get back on track and continue to improve game by game.