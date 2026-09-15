Tampa Bay Lightning Season Preview: The Defensemen

Was just reminded about this post. Feels like there’s no time quite like the present to talk about Charle-Edouard D’Astous. Not bad for the guy’s first year in the NHL. I’m curious to see if he can improve any playing with Hedman next season rather than with his usual partner. https://t.co/4SZlSb6rXi pic.twitter.com/jACqSbE7KV