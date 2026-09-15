Tampa Bay Lightning Season Preview: The Defensemen
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to return to the ice in the coming weeks, looking to finally escape their cycle of first round playoff exits. Much of the Bolt's roster remains the same from the previous seasons. Longtime Bolts Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Brandon Hagel, and Brayden Point are just a few.
But we are going to take a look at the group led by Victor Hedman, the Lightning captain who missed the majority of lasty season due to sports anxiety. The group lost Darren Raddysh, but it is nothing to be worried about in Tampa.
J.J. Moser
Moser enters the season as one of the Lightning's most important young defensemen. After showing flashes of being a reliable two-way player, Moser should have an opportunity to take another step forward with increased responsibility. His ability to move the puck and contribute offensively will be important, especially with Tampa Bay looking to replace some of the production lost from Darren Raddysh.
John Carlson
The biggest addition to Tampa Bay's blue line is veteran defenseman John Carlson. Carlson brings more than 1,000 games of NHL experience and has spent years playing in high-pressure situations with the Washington Capitals. At this stage of his career, Carlson does not need to be the player he was in his prime. If he can provide steady defense, puck movement and leadership, he could be exactly what the Lightning need alongside Moser.
The Tampa Bay Lightning Made the Right Choice in Signing John Carlson
Charle-Edouard D'Astous
D'Astous is the biggest question mark among Tampa Bay's projected top-six defensemen. The 28-year-old burst onto the scene last year and earned a key role on Tampa's roster. His physicality and defensive game could give Tampa another option on the blue line, but consistency will be key. If D'Astous can mesh with Victor Hedman on the second line, his second NHL season could be a strong one.
Victor Hedman
The Lightning's captain is the biggest name on this blue line, and his return could have the greatest impact. Hedman missed the majority of last season while addressing his mental health, making his health and ability to return to his previous form one of the biggest storylines entering the season. Tampa does not necessarily need Hedman to be the Norris Trophy-caliber defenseman he once was. It needs its captain to provide stability, leadership and quality minutes at the top of the lineup.
Erik Cernak
Cernak is another long time member of the Bolts and he remains one of Tampa Bay's most important defensive-minded players. His physical presence and ability to handle difficult defensive assignments make him a strong defensive option on the third line, holding opposing offenses off the board. Cernak dealt with injury last season, and Tampa could use a full season out of their savvy-veteran.
Ryan McDonagh
While he is no longer the same player who helped Tampa win multiple Stanley Cups, his experience and defensive awareness remain valuable. He should provide Tampa with dependable minutes while also serving as another veteran voice for a group that will rely heavily on its leadership.
Tampa's defensive unit is on the older side, but that does not mean it is a weak group. The top of the defensive unit provides Tampa both scoring and strong defense while the bottom of the list provides reliable veteran leadership and stability.
If the J.J Moser and Charle-Edouard, D'Astous can take another leap, Tampa's defensive unit will once again rank among the NHL's best. Beyond that they added John Carlson who will look to replicate Darren Raddysh's strong season next to Nikita Kucherov. More than any acquisition or leap, it will be essential for Victor Hedman to come back strong for the Bolts.