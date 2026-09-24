In Tampa's third game of the preseason, they will take on their rival Florida Panthers. The two teams have ruled the National Hockey League for the better part of this decade and look to continue this chapter of their storied rivalry.

This contest is the first of two between the teams this preseason and will take place in Tampa at Benchmark International Arena just two days before they meet in Sunrise.

With the National Hockey League's new Collective Bargaining Agreement the preseason has been shortened to four games, and NHL players with 100 games of experience may only appear in two preseason contests, making the preseason a lot different than it had been in years past.

So who will be in action for Tampa tonight?

Here’s the group scheduled to play for #GoBolts in preseason game No. 3 tonight at home against Florida pic.twitter.com/KG1BRJgg3P — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) September 24, 2026

This means that anyone playing in their second preseason contest tonight (with 100+ games) can not play in Saturday's matchup. This includes Nikita Kucherov, John Carlson, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman, Brandon Hagel, and many more are using their last game tonight.

The Lightning have looked solid through their two preseason contests against the Nashville Predators and get a stronger test against the Panthers.

Tampa will have the opportunity to put much of its expected opening-night lineup back together, giving the coaching staff a chance to see how its veterans look against a team it could potentially see several times during the regular season.

The first preseason game was about getting many of the regulars back into game action. The second game was largely about evaluating the players fighting for roster spots.

Tonight, should provide a combination of both.

Back at home for preseason round 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/BqICaRtYPW — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 24, 2026

Players such as O'Reilly, Geekie and Rautiainen have already received additional opportunities to make their case for a spot on the opening-night roster. With the Lightning's veteran core returning against Florida, the focus will shift toward how the established players perform while some of the younger players continue competing for the remaining spots.

With the start of the regular season just a week away, this contest against the Panthers will provide the last chance of live action for many of the Tampa Bay Lightning before they take on the New York Rangers in New York just a week from today.

Tampa's goal remains the same, and it is to hoist the Stanley Cup Trophy yet again and break their steak of four first round exits. The Bolts are off to a good start this preseason, but it means nothing until we hit the ice in the regular season.

Watch the lines Jon Cooper rolls out for game three, and see how Tampa's newest additions pair with eachother.