The Tampa Bay Lightning's Best Contract May Also Be the NHL's Best
Brandon Hagel was recently listed by NHL Network as the leagues 47th best player, which was honestly quite a low ranking considering back to back top 15 finishes for the Selke and the playoff campaign that Hagel put together. Hagel scored 6 goals, had 7 takeaways, and was a +6 for Tampa in the series.
Part of winning Championships is finding players that produce at an All-Star level and get paid like role players. The Tampa Bay Lightning have one of those guys on their roster, and his name is Brandon Hagel.
He is the best contract on the Lightning's books, and the arguement could be made that it is amongst the best in the NHL, take a look at what others are being paid.
Hagel is an absolute wagon for the Bolts. In his five seasons with the Lightning he has produced 371 points, showcasing not only his ability to score, but to create as well. Beyond that Hagel is a force to be reckoned with defensively, ranking in the top 15 for the Selke trophy (top defensive forward) the last two seasons. Hagel's two-way play is huge for Tampa's power-play, and even strength units.
Hagel is the type of player you see on every Championship team and one that any coach would be grateful to have, he does the little things right, he does the dirty work, and he is a grinder.
While Hagel doesn't always get the recognition he deserves, it may be time for the attention to turn to him. It is not to often that forwards have the defensive capabilities of Hagel while also producing 30+ goal seasons.
When you put Hagel's contract into perspective, the value becomes even more obvious. Players who consistently produce around 30 goals and 70 points are commanding significantly more than $6.5 million per season.
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, for example, carries an $8.7 million annual cap hit after producing 34 goals and 67 points in 2025-26. Hagel is producing at a comparable level while also providing the defensive impact and physicality that make him valuable in every situation.
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That is what makes Hagel's contract so important for the Lightning. Tampa is not simply paying $6.5 million for a 30-goal scorer. The team is getting a player capable of driving offense, killing plays defensively, contributing on special teams and playing the hard-nosed style that translates to playoff hockey. In a salary-cap league where every dollar matters, finding that type of production without paying the price typically associated with it can be the difference between having a good roster and having a championship-caliber one.
Hagel may not receive the same recognition as some of the NHL's biggest stars, but his contract is impossible to overlook. At $6.5 million, Tampa has an elite two-way winger producing at an All-Star level for considerably less than many players with similar offensive numbers.
When you consider what other 30-goal, 70-point caliber forwards are making, Hagel's deal doesn't just look like the Lightning's best contract. It has a legitimate case as one of the best values in the entire NHL.