Brady Skjei Trade Buzz: What’s Being Said About the Predators Defenseman

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have made major changes over the last five months after hiring Chris MacFarland as Team President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. MacFarland already has 10 trades under his belt, but more could be in the works, according to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period.

Pagnotta, speaking on "DFO Insider with Jeff Marek and David Pagnotta" indicated the Predators are having conversations with teams around the league about Nashville defenseman Brady Skjei.

"I've been told, and dug on this, and a few teams have told me that Brady Skjei's name is out there," Pagnotta said. "Nashville is listening, and they've had conversations with teams about Brady Skjei, who has four more years on his contract after this one. He's 32 years old. He's got a $7 million cap hit, and he has no-trade protection as part of his deal. But there are teams that, while they've had conversations involving Skjei, for now are a little bit reluctant to take on that remaining contract in its entirety. Leads me to believe a lot of playoff-contending teams might be interested in this particular player that don't have the space to necessarily work with because a player of his caliber, different environment, his experience, past experience, especially in those Carolina days, is a hell of a guy to have on that back end."

Skjei signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Predators in July of 2024. He's played in all 172 games for Nashville over the last two seasons and the start of 2026-27, scoring 13 goals and 48 points. He's averaging 22:08 minutes of ice time per game, with 185 blocks, 136 hits, and 65 takeaways.

The 32-year-old is in the third year of his contract and has two points, 14 hits, eight blocks, and three takeaways defensively while averaging 19:51 of ice time this season.

He mostly played on the second-line defensive pairing alongside Nick Perbix this season, but Nashville has experimented heavily with defensive pairings throughout the first eight games. The Predators picked up defenseman William Trudeau off waivers just before the season started and traded for defenseman Jayden Struble, suggesting the blue line is still a work in progress early in the season.

Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)

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