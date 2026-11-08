NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators got exciting news about one of their most intriguing prospects this week.

Daniel Milstein of Gold Star Sports Management told David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period that Predators 2024 first round draft pick Egor Surin will move to the United States at the conclusion of the KHL season to join the franchise for the upcoming season.

"Last year we had 23 of our clients get drafted," Milstein said. "I think we were the number one agency for the most drafted players. The year prior to that the 2006 draft class was an interesting one, and the final piece to our first round that year was Yegor Surin, who's currently playing in the final season under his contract with Yaroslavl, and so at the conclusion of this year he will be signing and joining the Nashville Predators. They're super excited to see him, and you will see him hopefully if everything goes well at the beginning of next season."

Surin is a 20-year-old center who's come up through the Yaroslavl Lokomotiv organization and made his professional debut with Yaroslavl's KHL team at 17. He helped the franchise win the Gagarin Cup in 2025 and 2026, so he is hoping to three-peat in his final year in the KHL. He plays alongside former Nashville Predator Alexander Radulov.

Surin has scored six goals and 13 points through 22 games this season after scoring 15 goals and 37 points in 57 games last season for Yaroslavl.

Nashville Predators November Schedule (All Times Central)

Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m. (Predators 4-1)

Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m. (Predators 3-2 OT)

Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m. (Predators 3-1)

Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.

Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.

Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.

Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.

Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.

Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.

Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.

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