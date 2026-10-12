Mavrik Bourque, Justus Annunen Day-to-Day as Predators Prep for Vegas

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators returned to practice on Monday at the Centennial Sportsplex after a three-game road trip. The Predators took four of the possible six points by defeating the Montreal Canadiens, but they lost an overtime matchup to the Toronto Maple Leafs and a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators.

The road trip was costly for Nashville as the Predators left Thursday's matchup against Montreal with two players injured. Defenseman William Trudeau didn't return from the first intermission and was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, and forward Mavrik Bourque left the game in the second period after taking a hard hit from Alex Newhook.

Bourque didn't play in Saturday's contest against the Senators, but avoided the injured reserve. He participated in Monday morning's practice but was the odd man out, as the Predators currently have 13 forwards.

Goaltender Justus Annunen hasn't played in a game this season and was placed on injured reserve last week. Annunen traveled with the Predators to Canada and participated in practices throughout the week. He was on the ice on Monday morning at the Centennial Sportsplex and is eligible to return from injured reserve tomorrow, but neither Annunen nor Bourque is guaranteed to play on Tuesday against Las Vegas.

"Yeah, they're both day-to-day," Andrew Brunette said after practice. " It's good to see Mavrik out there. Big Juice, it's good to see him out there too. But we'll reevaluate when they get off the ice. We'll get a better idea tomorrow going forward."

Defenseman William Trudeau did not practice on Monday, but was present at the facility as he continues his recovery.

Nashville Predators October 2026 Schedule (All Times Central)

October 2026 Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m. (Wild 3-1)

Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m. (Predators 2-1)

Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m. (Maple Leafs 5-4/OT)

Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m. (Predators 5-2)

Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m. (Senators 3-2/SO)

Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.

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