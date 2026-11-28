NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators try to get back in the win column tonight against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with puck drop at 6 p.m. CT. Nashville comes in at 13-6-6 with 32 points, while Detroit sits at 10-12-3 with 23. It's the back end of a back-to-back for both teams as the Predators come off a 6-5 shootout loss to the Utah Mammoth, while the Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Black Friday.

Friday's game was wild. Nashville scored five times and still lost 6-5 to Utah in a shootout, ending a two-game win streak. The Preds tallied three times in the third period alone, but the Mammoth tied it with under four minutes left in regulation and won the tiebreaker. Head coach Andrew Brunette wasn't happy with the first two periods, saying the team was slow early and went to sleep on an assignment late. The Preds got a point out of it, but they'll want a more complete 60 minutes tonight.

The offense is not the problem. Steven Stamkos leads the way with 12 goals in 25 games, and Filip Forsberg has 10. Forsberg scored just 52 seconds into Friday's game, his fifth career opening-minute goal, tying David Legwand for the most in franchise history. Roman Josi added a shorthanded goal, Alex Kerfoot and Ross Colton scored, and Mavrik Bourque found the net for the second straight game. That kind of depth scoring has been a big part of Nashville's climb into the Western Conference playoff picture.

Detroit arrives with some life. The Red Wings are in the middle of three games in four days and opened it with a 5-1 win over Vancouver on Wednesday, scoring three times in the first period. On Friday they went to Columbus and won 2-0, with John Gibson making 18 saves for his first shutout of the season. Lucas Raymond leads the way with 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points. Alex DeBrincat and Viktor Arvidsson each have nine goals. After Friday's game, Colton said he expects a desperate Detroit team, and two straight wins give the Wings a reason to feel good about their game.

The keys are simple. Nashville needs a quicker start than it had Friday, and it has to protect leads after giving up late goals in back-to-back games. The Preds are 3-5 in games that go past regulation, so avoiding extra time would help. Detroit, meanwhile, will lean on its recent momentum and the home crowd. Nashville returns home Monday at noon CT to host Ottawa, so tonight is a chance to close out a tough weekend stretch with two points.

Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings Game Information

Who: Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings

What: The 26th NHL regular-season game for Nashville

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against The Detroit Red Wings

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

Red Wings Line Combinations Against The Predators

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

How To Watch Predators at Red Wings

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Birmingham – The205 WTTO (channel 21) (77 games) and WABM My68 (four games)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings Injury News

Nashville

The Predators have no injuries

Detroit

Defenseman, William Wallinder - Day-to-Day (upper body)

Goaltender, Sam Montembeault - Injured Reserve (lower body)

Defenseman, Simon Edvinsson - Non Injury, Contract Dispute

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Nashville didn't find their game until the third period against the Utah Mammoth. The Predators are focused on showing that desperation from the start against the Red Wings.

Alexander Kerfoot scored twice against his former team, but the Utah Mammoth challenged his second goal for high-sticking and won, taking the goal off the board on Friday.

Mavrik Bourque scored twice in two games after struggling to find the back of the net since being traded to the Nashville Predators.

Betting Odds for Predators at Red Wings

Spread: Detroit -1.5

Detroit -1.5 Over/Under: 5.5

5.5 Moneyline: Nashville -108, Detroit -112

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky , and Instagram for the latest news.