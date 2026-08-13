Nashville's Greatest Playoff Wins, No. 38: 2017 Game 3 vs. the Blackhawks
The Nashville Predators kick off the 2026-27 season in 38 days on Sept. 20 with preseason action against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators look to end a two-year playoff drought by getting the season off to a good start and starting first-year general manager Chris MacFarland's tenure on a positive note.
The Predators have won 56 NHL playoff games for seven series victories, with one Clarence S. Campbell Trophy in 2017 in the franchise's 28 seasons. Let's round out the offseason by looking back and counting down the most significant playoff wins in franchise history.
No. 38 - 2017 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
The Nashville Predators returned to Bridgestone Arena for Game 3 with a 2-0 series led in hand, looking to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL playoff series for the first time.
The Blackhawks didn't make things simple, as the visitors found their first two goals of the series in the second period to take a 2-0 lead. Dennis Rasmussen converted Marcus Krüger's behind the net pass for his first playoff goal just under two minutes into the second frame. Patrick Kane doubled the lead ten minutes later on a power play. Kane passed to Duncan Keith at the blue line, creating space for himself on the wing. He received the return pass, skated into space and fired passed Rinne, shocking the home crowd.
Nashville didn't fold in the face of adversity, but dug deep and struck back in the third period. Superstar Filip Forsberg smashed a rebounding puck past Corey Crawford five minutes into the period after Viktor Arvidsson's shot bounced off Crawfords shoulder and off the back wall to Forsberg's stick.
The Predators pressure built throughout the final period, culminating with Forsberg's second goal of the game. Ryan Ellis's blue line shapshot got jammed up before reaching the net, but settled right on Forsberg's stick. He pivoted and fired over Crawford's left shoulder to tie the game with five minutes remaining.
"I think there's no stop in this group," Arvidsson said. "We were down 2-0 going into the third, and we just believed in ourselves and kept battling."
Nashville outshot Chicago 49-36 on the evening, but it took nearly the entire overtime period before finding the game-winner.
James Neal carried the puck into the Blackhawks zone with just over three minutes remaining in overtime. He dumped the puck to Kevin Fiala who quickly dropped it back to Neal before skating to the net. Neal's backhand pass found Fiala at the crease and the young wing did the rest, swerving around Crawford and scoring his second career postseason goal.
"It's just character," Fiala said. "Everybody, when we went in here before the third period, we could feel it. We were going to do it. Everybody believed in it. Everybody was just working hard from the first and last guy, and that's why we did it."
Nashville Predators All-Time NHL Playoff Victories By Series
2004 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2006 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2007 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2008 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2010 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2011 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2011 R2 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2012 R1 vs DET: 4 wins (W 4-1)
2012 R2 vs PHX: 1 win (L 1-4)
2015 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2016 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-3)
2016 R2 vs SJ: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2017 R1 vs CHI: 4 wins (W 4-0)
2017 R2 vs STL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 WCF vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 SCF vs PIT: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2018 R1 vs COL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2018 R2 vs WPG: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2019 R1 vs DAL: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2020 Qualifying vs ARI: 1 win (L 1-3)
2021 R1 vs CAR: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2022 R1 vs COL: 0 wins (L 0-4)
2024 R1 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
This is the tenth article in a Nashville Predators On SI series counting down the 47 most significant playoff wins in Nashville Predators history.
- No. 47 - 2019 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 46 - 2019 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 45 - 2015 Game 5: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 44 - 2015 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 43 - 2008 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 42 - 2008 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 41 - 2004 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 40 - 2017 Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 39 - 2017 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
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