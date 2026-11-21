NASHVILLE — Nashville returns to Bridgestone Arena tonight for a 5 p.m. CT puck drop against the Pittsburgh Penguins, with a chance to bounce back from a rough week. The Predators enter the game sitting in the top Western Conference wild-card spot with 11 wins, and a win would keep them in the playoff mix in a crowded Central Division.

Nashville's last two outings knocked some of the shine off a strong stretch. The Predators swept through Los Angeles, Anaheim, and Vegas in a three-game run that included a 3-0 shutout of the Kings. Then came a 4-2 loss in San Jose and a 7-3 blowout at the hands of Minnesota, the West's best team. Tonight is a chance to reset in front of the home crowd before a quick turnaround that continues Wednesday in Dallas.

Pittsburgh arrives in a very different spot. The Penguins are 7-12 and sit last in the Eastern Conference, and they enter tonight off a 5-2 home loss to St. Louis on Thursday. They've dropped three of their last five, including a 4-1 loss to Ottawa, and have struggled to string together the kind of consistent play that keeps a team in the race this early in the season.

Don't mistake the standings for an easy night, though. Pittsburgh already beat Nashville 3-2 on Oct. 24, and the Predators haven't forgotten it. This is also a Penguins team capable of explosive nights, like their 5-2 win in Los Angeles earlier this month, so any stretch of sloppy defensive zone play could get punished.

The formula for Nashville is simple: protect home ice, get off to a fast start, and tighten up defensively after allowing seven in Minnesota to take advantage of a Pittsburgh team that has been outscored in most of its recent games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators Game Information

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators

What: The 23rd NHL regular-season game for Nashville

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 5:00 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against The Pittsburgh Penguins

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

Penguins Line Combinations Against The Predators

This section will be updated during pregame warmups

How To Watch Penguins at Predators

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Birmingham – The205 WTTO (channel 21) (77 games) and WABM My68 (four games)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Injury News

Nashville

Defenseman, William Trudeau - Injured Reserve (upper body)

Pittsburgh

Forward, Evgeni Malkin - Out (day-to-day, lower-body)

Forward, Nick Robertson - Injured Reserve (lower body)

Forward, Elmer Soderblom - Injured Reserve (upper body)

Forward, Bryan Rust - Injured Reserve (lower body)

Defenseman, Ryan Graves - Injured Reserve (Knee)

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Nashville's top center, Ryan O'Reilly, left practice early on Friday with an undisclosed issue. His status will become clearer during head coach Andrew Brunette's pregame press conference on Saturday.

The Nashville Predators have enjoyed the second half of the week after returning from a long road trip. The Predators took an off day on Wednesday, then had two practices before Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville goaltending prospect Jack Ivankovic became the first NCAA goalie to get to 10 wins this season as he's been strong in the crease for the Michigan Wolverines.

Betting Odds for Penguins at Predators

Spread: Nashville -1.5

Nashville -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Nashville -135, Pittsburgh +114

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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