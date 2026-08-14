The Best Predators Playoff Wins Ever, Continued: 2016 Game 1 vs. the Anaheim Ducks
The Nashville Predators kick off the 2026-27 season in 37 days on Sept. 20 with preseason action against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators look to end a two-year playoff drought by getting the season off to a good start and starting first-year general manager Chris MacFarland's tenure on a positive note.
The Predators have won 56 NHL playoff games for seven series victories, with one Clarence S. Campbell Trophy in 2017 in the franchise's 28 seasons. Let's round out the offseason by looking back and counting down the most significant playoff wins in franchise history.
No. 37 - 2016 Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks
The Nashville Predators entered the 2016 NHL playoffs in the first wild card position and had to go on the road to face the top team in the Pacific Division, the Anaheim Ducks, in the opening round. The Predators won two of the three regular season matchups against the Ducks, but the two franchises hadn't met since November, giving the first game of the playoff series extra importance as momentum was on the line.
The Predators struck first, scoring a goal just 35-seconds into the first period. Nashville got on the forecheck in the Ducks' offensive zone, and the puck bounced around in front of Anaheim goaltender John Gibson when Ryan Johansen swept the puck to James Neal in the slot. Neal fired one-time past Gibson and gave the Predators a 1-0 lead.
"In the playoffs, you've got to be ready for any opportunity," said Neal, "I think you need to have a mindset that you're going to have a chance like that (on any shift)."
Anaheim answered late in the first period, converting a 5-on-3 power play by working the puck behind Nashville's net to Ryan Getzlaf in space around the faceoff circle. Getzlaf's sweeping wrist shot slipped past Pekka Rinne to even the game.
The second period was Anaheim's chance to strike first as Andrew Cogliano found Ryan Kesler trailing the play. Kesler loaded and fired a hard wrist shot into the far corner past Rinne, giving the Ducks a 2-1 lead 48-seconds into the period.
Ryan Ellis helped the Predators get back to even halfway through the period. He skated up the boards, past defenders, and into the Ducks' offensive zone and found Colin Wilson in the slot. Wilson redirected Ellis' pass past Gibson, resetting the scoreboard at 2-2.
Rinne ended up saving 27 Anaheim shots, but the biggest save came from Ellis on a scramble late in the second period. Anaheim charged the net with a 3-on-2 chance, but Rinne turned Rikard Rakell's shot back into traffic to Jamie McGinn. Ellis realized Rinne's backside was wide open and hunkered down, taking McGinn's shot off his own backside. Ellis then sprawled on the line, smothering the puck with his back, preserving the tie game.
Filip Forsberg found the game-winner halfway through the third period with a spectacular individual play. He picked Simon Despres on his own defensive blue line and carried the puck into Anaheim's offensive zone before slowing down to wait on teammates. Forsberg pulled up and fired a pass to Craig Smith, but the pass deflected off a Duck defender's skate and past Gibson, putting the Predators ahead 3-2.
Nashville Predators All-Time NHL Playoff Victories By Series
2004 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2006 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2007 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2008 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2010 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2011 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2011 R2 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2012 R1 vs DET: 4 wins (W 4-1)
2012 R2 vs PHX: 1 win (L 1-4)
2015 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2016 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-3)
2016 R2 vs SJ: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2017 R1 vs CHI: 4 wins (W 4-0)
2017 R2 vs STL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 WCF vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 SCF vs PIT: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2018 R1 vs COL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2018 R2 vs WPG: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2019 R1 vs DAL: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2020 Qualifying vs ARI: 1 win (L 1-3)
2021 R1 vs CAR: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2022 R1 vs COL: 0 wins (L 0-4)
2024 R1 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
This is the 11th article in a Nashville Predators On SI series counting down the 47 most significant playoff wins in Nashville Predators history.
- No. 47 - 2019 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 46 - 2019 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 45 - 2015 Game 5: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 44 - 2015 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 43 - 2008 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 42 - 2008 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 41 - 2004 Game 4: Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- No. 40 - 2017 Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 39 - 2017 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 38 - 2017 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
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