NASHVILLE — Nashville comes out of Thanksgiving week with some momentum. The Predators (13-6-5) host the Utah Mammoth (13-10-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, with a noon puck drop on ESPN+. The Predators sit sixth in the Western Conference and hold a wild-card spot. Utah is ninth and trying to climb into the same race. It's a midday Central Division game with real playoff-seeding value this early in the season.

The Predators arrive off a 3-1 win in Dallas on Wednesday, following a 4-3 home win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, which helped them bounce back from losses in San Jose and Minnesota. Nashville has gone 3-2 over its last five and has been tough to beat on the road in the Pacific swing earlier this month, with wins in Los Angeles, Anaheim, and Las Vegas.

Utah has been up and down, going 3-2 in their last five, including a 4-3 win in Minnesota on Wednesday night over the conference's top team. Before that, Utah lost 4-2 in Winnipeg and beat Anaheim and Colorado. Clayton Keller leads the way with 29 points.

The keys for Nashville are fairly simple: stay out of the penalty box, make Utah's top line work for every chance, and keep pace in the first period, since both teams have been prone to trading goals. The Predators have the better record and the home ice, but Utah has enough offense to punish mistakes.

Utah Mammoth at Nashville Predators Game Information

Who: Utah Mammoth at Nashville Predators

What: The 25th NHL regular-season game for Nashville

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against The Utah Mammoth

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

Mammoth Line Combinations Against The Predators

This section will be updated during pregame warmups.

How To Watch Mammoth at Predators

In Market

The Nashville Predators App

Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station

Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)

Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)

Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)

Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)

Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)

Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)

Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)

Birmingham – The205 WTTO (channel 21) (77 games) and WABM My68 (four games)

Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)

Out of Market

ESPN+

Nashville Predators vs. Utah Mammoth Injury News

Nashville

Defenseman, William Trudeau - Injured Reserve (upper body)

Utah

Defenseman, Maveric Lamoureux - Injured Reserve (shoulder)

Defenseman, Artem Duda - Injured Reserve (lower body)

Defenseman, Nate Schmidt - Injured Reserve (upper body)

Defenseman, John Marino - Injured Reserve (upper body)

Forward, Nick Schmaltz - Injured Reserve (lower body)

Forward, ichael Carcone - Injured Reserve (upper body)

This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...

Mavrik Bourque scored his first goal with the Nashville Predators on Wednesday in a game against his former team.

The Nashville Predators are in talks with the Detroit Red Wings about restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson, but hockey insider Elliotte Friedman says the two sides haven't been able to find the right match in trade talks.

The Nashville Predators swapped forward prospects with the Edmonton Oilers as Chris MacFarland pulled off his 12th trade of the year.

Betting Odds for Mammoth at Predators

Spread: Utah -1.5

Utah -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: Nashville -105, Utah -112

Source: DraftKings

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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