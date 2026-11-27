Utah Mammoth at Nashville Predators: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates
NASHVILLE — Nashville comes out of Thanksgiving week with some momentum. The Predators (13-6-5) host the Utah Mammoth (13-10-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, with a noon puck drop on ESPN+. The Predators sit sixth in the Western Conference and hold a wild-card spot. Utah is ninth and trying to climb into the same race. It's a midday Central Division game with real playoff-seeding value this early in the season.
The Predators arrive off a 3-1 win in Dallas on Wednesday, following a 4-3 home win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, which helped them bounce back from losses in San Jose and Minnesota. Nashville has gone 3-2 over its last five and has been tough to beat on the road in the Pacific swing earlier this month, with wins in Los Angeles, Anaheim, and Las Vegas.
Utah has been up and down, going 3-2 in their last five, including a 4-3 win in Minnesota on Wednesday night over the conference's top team. Before that, Utah lost 4-2 in Winnipeg and beat Anaheim and Colorado. Clayton Keller leads the way with 29 points.
The keys for Nashville are fairly simple: stay out of the penalty box, make Utah's top line work for every chance, and keep pace in the first period, since both teams have been prone to trading goals. The Predators have the better record and the home ice, but Utah has enough offense to punish mistakes.
Utah Mammoth at Nashville Predators Game Information
- Who: Utah Mammoth at Nashville Predators
- What: The 25th NHL regular-season game for Nashville
- When: Friday, Nov. 27, 12:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators Line Combinations Against The Utah Mammoth
This section will be updated during pregame warmups.
Mammoth Line Combinations Against The Predators
This section will be updated during pregame warmups.
How To Watch Mammoth at Predators
- In Market
- The Nashville Predators App
- Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
- Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
- Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
- Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
- Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
- Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
- Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
- Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
- Birmingham – The205 WTTO (channel 21) (77 games) and WABM My68 (four games)
- Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)
- Out of Market
- ESPN+
Nashville Predators vs. Utah Mammoth Injury News
Nashville
- Defenseman, William Trudeau - Injured Reserve (upper body)
Utah
- Defenseman, Maveric Lamoureux - Injured Reserve (shoulder)
- Defenseman, Artem Duda - Injured Reserve (lower body)
- Defenseman, Nate Schmidt - Injured Reserve (upper body)
- Defenseman, John Marino - Injured Reserve (upper body)
- Forward, Nick Schmaltz - Injured Reserve (lower body)
- Forward, ichael Carcone - Injured Reserve (upper body)
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- Mavrik Bourque scored his first goal with the Nashville Predators on Wednesday in a game against his former team.
- The Nashville Predators are in talks with the Detroit Red Wings about restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson, but hockey insider Elliotte Friedman says the two sides haven't been able to find the right match in trade talks.
- The Nashville Predators swapped forward prospects with the Edmonton Oilers as Chris MacFarland pulled off his 12th trade of the year.
Betting Odds for Mammoth at Predators
- Spread: Utah -1.5
- Over/Under: 6.5
- Moneyline: Nashville -105, Utah -112
Source: DraftKings
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6