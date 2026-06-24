NY Rangers Fans Will Love the Latest Alex Tuch, Sabres Update
With nearly $30 million in available cap space, the New York Rangers are a team that could get aggressive in pursuing players in free agency.
Unfortunately for them, many of the players who were projected to be atop the free agent rankings opted to re-sign with their respective teams before even hitting the open market. However, there is one player who could certainly help the Rangers who will now be available.
As shared by Elliotte Friedman on X, the Buffalo Sabres are officially moving on from right winger Alex Tuch. “Alex Tuch will be missed,” said Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.
Viewed by many people as the No. 1 unrestricted free agent available this offseason, Tuch is going to be pursued heavily by New York. They are in desperate need of some offensive punch, and he would be able to provide that.
Sabres moving on from Alex Tuch is great news for Rangers
In five seasons with Buffalo, he played in 360 games and registered 309 points, scoring 139 goals and handing out 170 assists. In three out of the last four campaigns, he has lit the lamp at least 33 times, and in all four seasons, he has at least 31 assists.
His plus/minus ratio has been positive for four years running as well, with his low being +9 and his high being +24 this past season, which was also the best mark of his career.
He is entering the free agent market at the perfect time. There isn’t another forward who is available in free agency that can match what he does on the ice as a two-way, power forward with a dangerous shot.
His offensive rating is +7.6 to go along with a solid +1.5 defensive rating, providing an impact on both ends of the ice. A helpful part of the penalty kills, he is also dangerous when countering for short-handed attacks, scoring at least one short-handed goal in five consecutive seasons. During the 2024-25 campaign, he led the NHL with six such goals.
The Sabres had interest in working out an extension with Tuch, but it wasn’t meant to be. As the clear-cut No. 1 forward and overall player available this offseason, he is going to cash in on a lucrative contract that could easily surpass $10 million annually, and Buffalo just wasn’t willing to get into that price range.
Given how much cap space they possess, New York should be willing to make a competitive offer to Tuch. Adding a perennial 30-goal scoring threat to the lineup would really open up things for this offense.