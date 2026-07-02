NY Rangers Lose Key Depth Pieces to Eastern Conference Foes
The New York Rangers have revamped their organizational pipeline, bringing in talent at every level this offseason.
After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season, some major changes were definitely needed. The pressure was on team president and general manager Chris Drury, and he responded well.
The team’s floor for the 2026-27 campaign has been raised, while the long-term outlook has improved as well. Pavel Dorofeyev, who was acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights and signed to a massive extension, and Albert Smits, selected No. 5 in the 2026 NHL Draft, are two building blocks for the franchise moving forward.
Cole Beaudoin, acquired in the Vincent Trocheck trade from the Utah Mammoth, addressed their need for a young center. Defenseman Chris Durzi was included in that trade as well, one of several moves made to revamp the blueline depth chart.
Rangers lose veterans Conor Sheary, Jonny Brodzinski
While plenty of talent was added to the roster, there were a few players who departed in free agency this offseason. Amongst the players who departed are Jonny Brodzinski and Conor Sheary.
Brodzinski has spent the last six seasons with the Rangers and became a fan favorite. People are going to be disappointed to see him suiting up for one of their rivals, as he agreed to a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Washington Capitals.
It is a one-way deal, with the Capitals adding a reliable player to the mix. In 207 career games with New York, he recorded 59 points, scoring 27 goals with 32 assists. The consummate professional, he was highly regarded for his leadership.
Brodzinski shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram, thanking the fans and the organization.
Sheary played one season with the Rangers, appearing in 62 games and recording 18 points, scoring seven goals with 11 assists. The 14:06 minutes per game he received this past season were the most for him since the 2022-23 campaign in his final year in Washington.
He will be moving on to the Buffalo Sabres, agreeing to a one-year, $850,000 deal that is a one-way contract.
A well-traveled veteran, Sheary has 11 years of NHL experience under his belt. The Sabres will be the sixth franchise that he skates for, as he spent the most time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and with the Capitals.
A two-time Stanley Cup champion, he brings veteran experience to a Sabres club looking to continue its ascent after breaking its 14-year playoff drought in the 2026 NHL Playoffs.