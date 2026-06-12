NY Rangers Should Aggressively Pursue Golden Knights Free Agent
The New York Rangers are in a great spot to be aggressive this offseason when it comes to upgrading the roster.
Of course, some patience and restraint need to be shown by team president and general manager Chris Drury. The Rangers are more than one player away from being a contender again, but fans want to see improvements on the ice after their team finished in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season.
Unfortunately, options are limited in unrestricted free agency, where Alex Tuch is regarded as the best player available. New York will likely show some level of interest in him, but one player whom they should aggressively pursue is Pavel Dorofeyev of the Vegas Golden Knights.
A restricted free agent, he has set himself up to get paid this summer. Only 25 years old, he has quickly turned himself into a reliable scoring threat on the wing. He has put together back-to-back seasons of 35+ goals, and he has not shrank under the bright lights of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Pavel Dorofeyev would be great addition to Rangers
Dorofeyev has scored 12 goals in 21 postseason games. He has excelled when the Golden Knights have gone on the power play, scoring five times with the man advantage, which leads the NHL in the playoffs. Four assists have been added, and he has a plus/minus of +3.
He checks all of the boxes for the Rangers as a young top-six forward who has proven capable of elevating an offense. There are some hurdles to landing Dorofeyev, but Drury needs to be aggressive in the pursuit.
As shared by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required), Because New York does not have a second-round pick, they are not allowed to offer more than $7,163,498 annually to Dorofeyev via an offer sheet. That could very well take them out of the running, because he is going to receive some massive offers as a restricted free agent.
With only $4.6 million in cap space, Vegas is going to have to shed some salary if they want to retain its emerging star winger. The Rangers could certainly help in that regard, using their cap space to absorb contracts, but that would come with a price, such as future assets being attached with the contract of a player, such as Tomas Hertl or William Karlsson.
Or, New York could look to make a trade for Dorofeyev. The price tag would be incredibly high, but if the Golden Knights cannot shed enough salary and fear he will sign an offer sheet they cannot match, trading him for something in return is better than losing him for nothing in free agency.
Vegas assuredly wants to keep Dorofeyev long-term, given the current form he is showing and his youth. Prying him away will certainly be easier said than done, but Drury needs to exhaust all avenues because he is exactly the kind of player the Rangers should be making aggressive moves for to elevate their team.