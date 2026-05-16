Sharks Defenseman Suggested as NY Rangers Free Agency Target
The New York Rangers are entering the 2026 NHL offseason with a lot of holes to fill on their roster.
The 2025-26 regular season ended on a high note compared to the overall outcome of the campaign. But numbers don’t lie. There is a reason they finished in last place in the Eastern Conference and will be picking at No. 5 in the 2026 NHL Draft.
The Rangers have some strong foundational pieces to build upon. Igor Shesterkin remains one of the best goalies in the league. Gabe Perreault has all the tools to become a top-six forward alongside established veterans Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere.
Defensively, New York has an elite pairing with Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov atop their depth chart. However, things get dicey behind those two, and adding to their defenseman depth is imperative.
Rangers linked to Sharks' free agent Mario Ferraro
That is part of the reason why Vincent Z. Mercagliano of The Athletic (subscription required) suggested San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro as a potential target in free agency. Each team was given a player to target this offseason and the Rangers have been urged to pursue the left-side defenseman.
“Ferraro is an imperfect option because of New York’s need for better puck-movers on its back end, which isn’t his biggest strength, but he’s a tough, dependable defender and a clear upgrade over the in-house candidates,” wrote Mercagliano.
Left side defense is one of the team’s biggest needs. When Fox was sidelined last season, the team’s production at the blue line plummeted not so much because Gavrikov was incapable of replicating Fox’s production, not many players in the NHL can, but because the supporting cast was underwhelming.
Entering his prime, turning 28 years old in September, Ferraro may not be the perfect fit for the Rangers, but as Mercagliano noted, he would be a sizable upgrade over the players to choose from already in the organization.
Adding someone with his experience would also help take pressure off of players such as Matthew Robertson and Drew Fortescue. They had moments during their rookie seasons, but can they be counted on to fill prominent roles in the lineup at this point?
Training camp would provide them the chance to prove themselves, and if more development time is needed, knowing Ferraro is in the building as insurance would help put the coaching staff at ease.
This past season with the Sharks, he appeared in all 82 regular season games. He recorded 23 total points, scoring seven goals and handing out 16 assists. 150 blocks and 137 hits were delivered to round out his stat line.