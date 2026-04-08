NY Rangers Forward Mika Zibanejad in Elite Offensive Company This Season
With just four games remaining for the New York Rangers, the team will be playing their final home game of the season against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. Even though the results at home haven’t been great this year for New York, they have been playing better of late.
Following the team’s wise decision to move on from some veteran talent before the trade deadline, it has been some of the younger guys who have helped spark some better play of late. The Rangers have won five of their last six games, and the offense has been much better of late than it was earlier in the season.
While getting some good performances from young players is important for the future, some of the remaining veterans have also been performing better of late. With defenseman Adam Fox back and healthy, he has been a catalyst for the offense and is on an impressive seven-game points streak.
Furthermore, while Fox has played very well of late, so has Mika Zibanejad. The veteran forward was one of the players who were talked about quite a bit before the deadline, but New York ultimately didn’t move him, and he has been a leader offensively of late. With the season coming to a close, he has totaled 75 points with 33 goals and 42 assists in 77 games played.
Add in that he is one of the best players in the league on the power-play with 15 goals, and he is in elite company.
Mika Among Some of the Best
While it might have been a frustrating season for the Rangers, it has been a very strong one for their star forward. Zibanejad is one of three players in the NHL who have been able to total 30 goals, 40 assists, and 15 power-play goals. He joins Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers and Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild in this exclusive category.
As the Rangers start to think about the offseason, building around Zibanejad if they are going to be retooling rather than rebuilding makes a lot of sense. He is playing at a very high level this year and has been one of the best players for the team since he has been here.
Overall, he will have a few more games to continue to perform well, but he has also shown that he is one of the best offensive players in the league, with him in elite company this year.