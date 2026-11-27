Following their Thanksgiving feasts, the New York Rangers must quickly get back in gear and prepare to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Rangers will go into this particular matchup with some momentum, as the Blueshirts have won seven of their last 10 games against Chicago via NHL.com.

For players to watch — veteran Mika Zibanejad has logged 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his last six games on the road at the Blackhawks and has posted at least one point in seven of his last 10 games; Adam Fox has additionally logged at least two points in his last four consecutive games on the road in Chicago.

Fox is also on a roll, having recorded at least one assist in four-straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak among all NHL defensemen.

Banged up New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks to Face Off Following Thanksgiving

Lines have been shaken up for the Blueshirts; forward Juuso Parssinen has been called up from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack, and several of the regular forwards (Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joe Veleno, and now Gabe Perreault) are out of the lineup and are instead on injured reserve.

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Via ForeverBlueshirts.com, the following lines are the current Rangers' projected lineup against Chicago:

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye — J.T. Miller — Juuso Parssinen

Eeli Tolvanen — Noah Laba — Jaroslav Chmelar

Glenn Gawdin — Max Sasson — Taylor Raddysh

Valdislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson — Sean Durzi

Braden Schneider — Scott Morrow

Dylan Garand

Garand being expected between the pipes for the Blueshirts comes after Joonas Korpisalo posted 25 saves most recently against the Buffalo Sabres.

Garand is now tied for the fourth-most games among all NHL goaltenders with six games having allowed one or fewer goals and is tied for the fifth-most games with 11 games having allowed two or fewer goals. The netminder's goals-against average — which is at 2.49 — ranks 10th in the NHL among all goaltenders with at least 10 games played.

Parssinen's recall will likely result in him playing in his first NHL matchup this season.

He’s spent the entire season in Hartford after having playing 20 games for the Rangers last year. The budding forward has posted 13 points (including five goals) in 21 games with a +1 rating for Hartford this season.

Puck drop is slated for 5:30 p.m. EST at United Center — with the Blackhawks, who will also be without Connor Bedard; he is now out for four months due to a right shoulder injury.