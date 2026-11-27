Banged-up NY Rangers Change Lineup Ahead of Play at Chicago
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Following their Thanksgiving feasts, the New York Rangers must quickly get back in gear and prepare to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Rangers will go into this particular matchup with some momentum, as the Blueshirts have won seven of their last 10 games against Chicago via NHL.com.
For players to watch — veteran Mika Zibanejad has logged 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his last six games on the road at the Blackhawks and has posted at least one point in seven of his last 10 games; Adam Fox has additionally logged at least two points in his last four consecutive games on the road in Chicago.
Fox is also on a roll, having recorded at least one assist in four-straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak among all NHL defensemen.
Banged up New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks to Face Off Following Thanksgiving
Lines have been shaken up for the Blueshirts; forward Juuso Parssinen has been called up from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack, and several of the regular forwards (Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joe Veleno, and now Gabe Perreault) are out of the lineup and are instead on injured reserve.
Via ForeverBlueshirts.com, the following lines are the current Rangers' projected lineup against Chicago:
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye — J.T. Miller — Juuso Parssinen
Eeli Tolvanen — Noah Laba — Jaroslav Chmelar
Glenn Gawdin — Max Sasson — Taylor Raddysh
Valdislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Marcus Pettersson — Sean Durzi
Braden Schneider — Scott Morrow
Dylan Garand
Garand being expected between the pipes for the Blueshirts comes after Joonas Korpisalo posted 25 saves most recently against the Buffalo Sabres.
Garand is now tied for the fourth-most games among all NHL goaltenders with six games having allowed one or fewer goals and is tied for the fifth-most games with 11 games having allowed two or fewer goals. The netminder's goals-against average — which is at 2.49 — ranks 10th in the NHL among all goaltenders with at least 10 games played.
Parssinen's recall will likely result in him playing in his first NHL matchup this season.
He’s spent the entire season in Hartford after having playing 20 games for the Rangers last year. The budding forward has posted 13 points (including five goals) in 21 games with a +1 rating for Hartford this season.
Puck drop is slated for 5:30 p.m. EST at United Center — with the Blackhawks, who will also be without Connor Bedard; he is now out for four months due to a right shoulder injury.
Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.