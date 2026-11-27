The New York Rangers have had a tough time on the ice the last two seasons.

After winning the Presidents’ Trophy for the 2023-24 season, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals while making franchise history, the team missed the playoffs in two straight years.

If the 2025-26 season wasn’t rock bottom for the Rangers, it was certainly close. New York finished in last place in the Eastern Conference with 77 points, the third-fewest in the NHL; only the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks had fewer. That put pressure on Chris Drury to make major improvements to the team’s roster this past offseason, which he accomplished.

With Thanksgiving complete, it is a good time to do a year-over-year review. For the Rangers, there is a lot of work to do, but they are in a much better spot than they were at this point last year.

Rangers have made strides since Thanksgiving last year

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan stands on the bench during the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year by Thanksgiving, New York’s season was effectively over. There was no optimism about making a playoff push. Instead, the focus was on which veterans would be on the move, as Drury was likely beginning the first drafts of the letter he sent to fans about his plans for the franchise.

This year, that is not the case. Despite losing star goalie Igor Shesterkin, the team has battled night in and night out to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Credit should certainly go to their new goalie tandem of Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo.

For the team to remain competitive, those two have to provide league-average production between the pipes. Thus far, they are performing even better than that, leading to solid results on the ice. That duo is in the top half of the league in goaltender tandems thus far this season.

Of course, credit also has to be given to the defense in front of them. Head coach Mike Sullivan has built a strong structure to help mitigate mistakes and to help compensate for flaws and shortcomings on the roster.

Injuries will be tough for Rangers to overcome

Oct 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) is helped off the ice after being injured against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That structure will be counted on in the coming weeks as injuries mount. New York is without three of their top six forwards: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabe Perreault and Pavel Dorofeyev. The first two are sidelined for months.

A team that was already lacking offensive firepower is now without three of its best goal scorers. Scoring goals is going to be a challenge, which will put even more pressure on the defensive structure and goalies to hold up.

That will be easier said than done, but at least the Rangers have shown progress this season compared to the disaster that the 2025-26 season was.