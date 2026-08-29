Why Braden Schneider Could Have a Bounce-Back Season for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers will be starting training camp soon, and with a lot of new faces from a busy summer, it will be important to see how all of the pieces of the puzzle fit together.
Coming off a terrible season, the Rangers were a team that was focused on improving this summer. New York had a nice mix of draft capital along with cap space and was set up to be able to improve.
However, with the free agency class not being the greatest, it was the trade market in which the Rangers went to make improvements for the most part. The team was able to acquire players like Pavel Dorofeyev, Sean Durzi, and Marcus Pettersson, all of whom will make the team better.
Even though some of the moves were to win now for the team, they also traded away some players as well. Vincent Trocheck was one of the more notable players to be dealt, but another name who was mentioned quite a lot was restricted free agent Braden Schneider.
So far, the young defenseman has yet to be traded, and the two sides agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal to avoid arbitration. However, coming off a bad year, the Rangers will be hoping to see a lot more from him this coming campaign.
Can Braden Schneider Have a Bounce-Back Season?
In a year in which New York was hoping that Schneider would take a step forward and establish himself as a top-four defenseman, there was some notable regression. Furthermore, he was unable to step up when the Rangers needed him to.
The injury to Adam Fox increased Schneider’s role last year, but the results weren’t good. While replacing that level of production wasn’t going to happen, there was a big drop-off, and it was one of the main reasons why the Rangers revamped the second-pair with Durzi and Pettersson.
With the top four set for New York, it is going to be Schneider on the third pair, and that could be what sets him up for success. While his partner on the blueline is yet to be determined, Schneider has to be considered a strong player to be on the third pair.
The Rangers will be looking to see more from him on both ends of the ice, and if they don’t, they do have some serious depth behind him. Hopefully, this will be the year that Schneider takes a step forward.