Grading the Pavel Dorofeyev Trade for NY Rangers Through a Quarter of the Season

The New York Rangers have hit the quarter mark of the season, and the team has to be pleased with the 12-8-1 record that they currently have. There have been a lot of good things for the team, but it hasn’t been all perfect.

Coming off of two straight years in which they missed the playoffs, the Rangers were hungry to improve over the summer. New York was in a good spot with a lot of draft capital and assets, and they were one of the most aggressive teams in terms of trying to improve.

While the Rangers could have gone in a couple of different directions, they elected to retool, which entailed trying to get better and younger at the same time.

That is a difficult balance to find, but on paper, New York did a nice job. Now, with the improvements that they made during the offseason, along with some of their own players developing, the team has improved quite a bit. However, of all the new faces, not all of them have been great. Their biggest offseason acquisition was without a doubt Pavel Dorofeyev; the team paid a steep price to acquire him from the Vegas Golden Knights and then paid him well right after.

So far, the results haven’t been what the team would have hoped, but there is reason to believe things will turn around.

Pavel Dorofeyev Trade Grade at Quarter Mark: C-

Nov 9, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers forward Pavel Dorofeyev (16) moves the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is never easy to go to a new team and a new city for a young player, and at 25 years old, Dorofeyev hasn’t hit the ground running just yet with New York. Through 21 games, he has totaled six goals and six assists for a total of 12 points.

Considering he is coming off of two straight years in which he totaled at least 35 goals, the Rangers are undoubtedly looking for more. However, even though the numbers haven’t been great overall, they have been a bit better of late.

In his last 10 games, he has totaled seven points with four goals and three assists. Lady luck also hasn’t been on his side with Dorofeyev hitting the post one of the most in the league.

With the talented winger starting to play better and also the number of posts that he has hit, there is reason to believe that the rest of the season could be better for him. The Rangers are heavily invested in him, and Dorofeyev getting going will only help them.