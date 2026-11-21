The New York Rangers have entered the second quarter of the season, and the team is hopeful to continue to be a playoff contender. However, injuries have been a major issue for them this season, and they have been hit by the injury bug once again.

With the Rangers 22 games into the season, a 13-8-1 record is a really strong start to the campaign, and they should be pleased. New York came into this season hoping to be a much-improved team, and that has been the case so far.

While the team has been better, it hasn’t been easy. Injuries have been a major storyline for this group, and losing their best player in Igor Shesterkin has certainly had an impact on the group.

However, while losing their star goalie was a big deal, he isn’t the only key player who has either been hurt or is currently hurt.

On Saturday, the team did some housekeeping in terms of updates, and for the Rangers, most of the news wasn’t great.

Injuries Piling Up

The #NYR have seven players on IR:



-Shesterkin (knee) out for the season

-Šmits (UBI) out 2-3 more months

-Bjorkstrand (UBI) out 2-3 months

-Veleno (LBI) ruled out 3-3 1/2 months Oct. 10

-Dorofeyev and Dorofeyev (day to day)

-Sýkora (LBI) ruled 4-5 months late Sept. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 21, 2026

Yesterday, it was announced that Oliver Bjorkstrand would be heading to the IR with an injury, and the Rangers have recently released what the timeline for him is looking like.

Bjorkstrand is expected to be out for 2-3 months, and that is a major blow for a team. The winger was a strong signing by New York this offseason, and he has performed well for the team.

With seven goals, he is currently tied for second on the team in that category and is only behind Alexis Lafreniere.

Furthermore, in addition to announcing Bjorkstrand’s timeline, the Rangers also announced that Alberts Smits will be out for another 2-3 months as well. The fifth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft has been out for a couple of weeks now, and he won’t be back for a while either.

Fortunately, while replacing Bjorkstrand’s production is going to be a little more challenging, the Rangers do have some quality depth on their blueline. Smits being out for an extended time will likely result in Scott Morrow and Matthew Robertson continuing to get time.

While Morrow is right-handed, Mike Sullivan hasn’t ruled out playing two right-handers together when Sean Durzi comes back. Overall, the Rangers have been hit hard by injuries this season, and the team is going to continue to need their depth to be strong. Hopefully, they will be able to overcome the latest news and continue to play well.