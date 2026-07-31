Analyzing Best-Case Scenario for NY Rangers With Current Roster
The New York Rangers knew that something had to be done with the roster after finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference in the 2025-26 season.
There were several areas of need, so the front office got to work. While Chris Drury has drawn a lot of criticism for how he has handled things in the past, what he accomplished this summer was quite impressive.
There were a few missteps, such as trading for Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins. Risks were taken by trading away so many first-round picks, but there is no doubt that the talent level on the roster has improved.
What does that mean for their outlook in the 2026-27 season? Now, there is still work to be done for the Rangers to be considered true contenders. Another top-six forward is certainly needed, specifically on the right wing, to elevate this offense to another level.
Did Rangers do enough to compete for playoff spot?
There is also a lot of pressure on two 33-year-old centers in Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller, without much established depth behind them. However, if all goes well, in terms of players staying healthy, additions meshing well and players executing the game plan set by head coach Mike Sullivan, this could certainly be a playoff team.
Adding Pavel Dorofeyev gives the team a legitimate scoring threat to raise the offensive ceiling. There is no denying the upside he has to score the puck with his elite left-handed shot. Despite there being some doubts about his ability to drive offense, there is certainly ability that can be unlocked, especially given how hard he works.
Oliver Bjorkstrand was a solid addition in free agency as well as another scoring threat. Ideally, he would operate as a middle-six option, but for now, he looks like the No. 2 right winger. Not the perfect scenario, but New York knows what they will get from him.
What really makes the Rangers look like a playoff team is the upgrades they have made at the blueline. New York hopes Adam Fox can stay healthy, but if he were to miss time, at least the Rangers now have a capable player to step into that role.
Sean Durzi, acquired from the Utah Mammoth in the Vincent Trocheck trade, provides the team with another strong puck mover at defenseman. It is something Sullivan hoped to add more of this offseason.
Rangers' defense, Igor Shesterkin can carry team
Along with Durzi, the team also acquired Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks. He waived his no-trade clause to get the deal done and is excited to once again play under Sullivan and assistant coaches he is familiar with.
With the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Rangers selected Alberts Smits, who is considered the most NHL-ready defenseman in this year’s class. New York doesn’t have to rush him, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he is pushing for minutes this year.
Those upgrades in front of star goalie Igor Shesterkin are where New York is going to improve most. While their offense may still have some question marks, that defenseman group is deep, talented and versatile.
It also helps to be in the Metropolitan Division. A path to the postseason is much clearer there than in the Atlantic Division. Should things go right for the Rangers, they have the talent right now to be in the mix for a playoff spot.