Analyzing if Scott Morrow Could Be NY Rangers' Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidate
The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of training camp soon, and the roster will continue to take shape and lineups will be set. While there doesn’t appear to be a ton of open competition, things can always change with good performances and injuries.
By all accounts, it has been a strong offseason for the Rangers. Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the team was hungry to improve and seemingly was able to in a few different areas.
As expected by their last-place finish, there were a few different areas in which New York needed some help. Improving scoring was a top need, and the team landed Pavel Dorofeyev in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Furthermore, with a need to add talent for a blueline that struggled outside of their top pair, the Rangers addressed that with trades that brought in Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson.
While getting talent that can help right away was important for New York, improving their depth and getting a bit younger was also a goal. Recently, they were able to agree to a one-year deal with defenseman Scott Morrow, who played a decent amount for them last year. Even though he doesn’t have a clear path toward a role in the NHL, he could be an interesting player to watch.
Could Morrow Be an Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidate?
Due to all of the upgrades to the blueline and the team really focusing on that in the NHL Draft, playing time for Morrow might be hard to come by. The right-handed defenseman played in 29 games for the Rangers last year and totaled six assists, while averaging 15:40 on the ice.
While he hasn’t played a ton in the league just yet, he is still just 23 years old and has shown some skill. When looking at potential avenues for playing time on the right side, a lot will likely depend on what the team does with Braden Schneider.
After agreeing to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration, Schneider figures to be in the lineup for Opening Night. However, there has been no shortage of trade rumors surrounding him this summer, and perhaps he will end up getting dealt if the right deal comes around.
If that ends up happening, it very well could be Morrow getting a shot. However, as of now, he will likely be a depth piece for the team. A breakout season could be possible if the opportunity arises, but playing time is going to be a challenge.