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NY Rangers Will Rely on Pavel Dorofeyev To Improve Efficiency in Key Area

The New York Rangers are counting on Pavel Dorofeyev to provide the team with a great offensive boost.

Kenneth Teape

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) battle for control of the puck in the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) battle for control of the puck in the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers struggled mightily to put the puck in the back of the net during the 2025-26 season, finishing with 235 goals scored, which was 23rd in the league.

That has been an issue for years. Since the 2021-22 campaign, the Rangers are tied for 22nd with 48.9% in shot-attempt percentage during five-on-five play. However, in the first season under head coach Mike Sullivan, there were some positive developments in that regard.

New York spent plenty of time in the offensive zone, ranking eighth in offensive zone time percentage at 41.6%, regardless of what the strengths were. When on the power play, the team was in the offensive zone even more, at 61.3%, which was second-best in the league, per Pete Jensen of NHL.com.

Sullivan’s scheme is getting the Rangers into positions to threaten opponents offensively; they just haven’t been able to finish possessions with goals. That is where they are hoping Pavel Dorofeyev helps out the team the most.

Pavel Dorofeyev can improve Rangers' offensive efficiency

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) was named First Star of the Game.
Jan 2, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) was named First Star of the Game after the Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What makes those offensive zone possession numbers all the more impressive is that New York kept them up despite trading their more dynamic weapon, Artemi Panarin, to the Los Angeles Kings ahead of the deadline.

Dorofeyev is going to play a major role in improving the team’s offensive efficiency, sliding right into the role Panarin had as the go-to scorer, especially when the team is on power play. A dangerous lefty shooter, Dorofeyev has had back-to-back seasons with at least 35 goals scored, and he is deadly on special teams.

Not only does he shoot the puck hard, but he is accurate putting it on net. Dorofeyev has elite numbers from every level of the offensive zone, which will help open things up for his teammates to take advantage.

While a lot of attention will be on him, especially after agreeing to a seven-year extension that pays $11 million annually, he won’t be solely responsible for improving the team’s efficiency. Having defenseman Adam Fox healthy for the entire campaign would certainly help, as he is as good as it gets as a puck-mover, especially on the power play.

Rangers offense has real upside heading into season

New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) celebrates with left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) after scoring.
Apr 13, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) celebrates with left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the end of the 2025-26 season was an indication of things to come, the Rangers can also expect improved production from some of their younger players, such as Alexis Lafreniere and Gabe Perreault, who are both locked into top-six roles.

A little lower on the depth chart, free agent Oliver Bjorkstrand and the emerging Will Cuylle are both threats to score 20+ goals as middle-six options likely spending a large portion of their ice time on the third line.

On paper, it is a much deeper and more dynamic group offensively heading into the 2026-27 season. Now, it is up to Sullivan to make that come to fruition on the ice with his game plan.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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