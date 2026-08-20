NY Rangers Will Rely on Pavel Dorofeyev To Improve Efficiency in Key Area
The New York Rangers struggled mightily to put the puck in the back of the net during the 2025-26 season, finishing with 235 goals scored, which was 23rd in the league.
That has been an issue for years. Since the 2021-22 campaign, the Rangers are tied for 22nd with 48.9% in shot-attempt percentage during five-on-five play. However, in the first season under head coach Mike Sullivan, there were some positive developments in that regard.
New York spent plenty of time in the offensive zone, ranking eighth in offensive zone time percentage at 41.6%, regardless of what the strengths were. When on the power play, the team was in the offensive zone even more, at 61.3%, which was second-best in the league, per Pete Jensen of NHL.com.
Sullivan’s scheme is getting the Rangers into positions to threaten opponents offensively; they just haven’t been able to finish possessions with goals. That is where they are hoping Pavel Dorofeyev helps out the team the most.
Pavel Dorofeyev can improve Rangers' offensive efficiency
What makes those offensive zone possession numbers all the more impressive is that New York kept them up despite trading their more dynamic weapon, Artemi Panarin, to the Los Angeles Kings ahead of the deadline.
Dorofeyev is going to play a major role in improving the team’s offensive efficiency, sliding right into the role Panarin had as the go-to scorer, especially when the team is on power play. A dangerous lefty shooter, Dorofeyev has had back-to-back seasons with at least 35 goals scored, and he is deadly on special teams.
Not only does he shoot the puck hard, but he is accurate putting it on net. Dorofeyev has elite numbers from every level of the offensive zone, which will help open things up for his teammates to take advantage.
While a lot of attention will be on him, especially after agreeing to a seven-year extension that pays $11 million annually, he won’t be solely responsible for improving the team’s efficiency. Having defenseman Adam Fox healthy for the entire campaign would certainly help, as he is as good as it gets as a puck-mover, especially on the power play.
Rangers offense has real upside heading into season
If the end of the 2025-26 season was an indication of things to come, the Rangers can also expect improved production from some of their younger players, such as Alexis Lafreniere and Gabe Perreault, who are both locked into top-six roles.
A little lower on the depth chart, free agent Oliver Bjorkstrand and the emerging Will Cuylle are both threats to score 20+ goals as middle-six options likely spending a large portion of their ice time on the third line.
On paper, it is a much deeper and more dynamic group offensively heading into the 2026-27 season. Now, it is up to Sullivan to make that come to fruition on the ice with his game plan.