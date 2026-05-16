Analyzing Pros and Cons of NY Rangers Trading Vincent Trocheck
The New York Rangers are heading into an important offseason and will have a couple of big decisions to make regarding some key players.
Following another disappointing campaign that resulted in a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers will be feeling the pressure from their fans to be much better.
New York has missed the playoffs for two straight years now, and with a desire to win, how they will handle the offseason is going to be interesting. The Rangers will have two first-round picks in the NHL Draft and a lot of cap space to improve.
With some good assets, New York should be a player in the trade market as buyers, but they might also look to move talent as well. Even though the Rangers want to win, they are trying to get younger.
While the team was able to trade Artemi Panarin during the season, they were unable to do the same with Vincent Trocheck. Even though the team might not have been able to move him, he will be a talked-about name this summer, and his value might actually be more for New York. Here are some pros and cons when it comes to trading him.
Pros:
Due to the salary cap going up and what new players are going to be receiving on the open market, Trocheck has an extremely valuable contract at this time. With the 34-year-old Charlie Coyle getting a six-year deal at six million per season, that likely increased the trade value for Trocheck, who is a better player, young, and making less money.
For a Rangers team that is looking to retool and get a bit younger, Trocheck has quickly become a very desirable asset. New York doesn’t have a ton of tradeable assets, but he has quickly become a really strong one.
Cons:
For a team that might be hoping to contend for a playoff spot, moving Trocheck for young assets is going to make the team worse in the short term. The 32-year-old is a very capable second or third-line center, and that is also a position that figures to be a need for the team.
Last year, despite missing time with an infection, Trocheck was able to total 53 points with 16 goals and 37 assists. That is some good production from the veteran forward, and New York would have to find a way to replace that production up the middle.