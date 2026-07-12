NY Rangers Rightfully Receive Praise for the Pavel Dorofeyev Trade
The New York Rangers came into the offseason needing to make some splashes to improve their team for next year. Following a plethora of moves, with a lot of trades, the team has seemingly been able to accomplish their goal.
After missing the playoffs for two straight years and there being growing unrest, the Rangers were a team that needed to have a good offseason. New York came into the summer with a lot of cap space and some good draft capital.
Using these two positives, the Rangers were aggressive in their pursuit of talent and are a better team on paper than they were last year. Now, the team might still look to add some help, but they should be largely completed with their offseason work.
With a plethora of moves, the team should be pleased with how they have done. Balancing getting not only younger, but better is a challenging task and one that the Rangers have been able to achieve. Of their moves, arguably the most notable came on a draft night deal.
Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently spoke with a scout who praised the team acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Dorofeyev Was an Excellent Addition
Of all of the offseason moves made by New York, the acquisition of Dorofeyev was certainly the most notable. Acquiring the 25-year-old restricted free agent didn’t come cheap, but the team was able to lock him up long-term, and he is going to be a key piece of the franchise going forward.
Over the last two seasons with the Golden Knights, Dorofeyev was able to total at least 30 goals each season, proving to be an excellent goal scorer in the league. While there was a lot of talent around him, he has an excellent shot that should translate just fine to New York.
For a team that struggled to score at times last year and wanted to get younger, getting a 25-year-old who scored 37 goals last season was a perfect fit. While the price tag of two first-round picks wasn’t cheap, he is going to be a part of the team for a long time.
Overall, he fits in really well with what the plan is not only for this season, but for years to come. New York needed to make an impactful splash this offseason, and getting Dorofeyev accomplished that.