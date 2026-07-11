NY Rangers Should Take a Chance on Low-Risk, High-Upside Free Agent
The New York Rangers have been one of the more active teams so far this offseason, making numerous additions and having a completely different-looking roster. However, there are still some interesting free agents on the open market, and a couple could make sense for the Rangers.
Coming off their terrible campaign last season, New York was always going to be coming into the summer looking to improve. As Chris Drury has been trying to find the balancing act between getting younger and being a contender, this offseason has been a strong one for the team.
Despite the free agency class not being the best, the Rangers have been able to do an excellent job of improving this summer. Drury has made a ton of trades, and while the team has moved some first-round draft picks, which may be risky, they have added controllable talent.
Now, as the offseason does start to settle down a bit, the team might look to add one or two more players with some cap space left available. One player who could make sense for the Rangers is Montreal Canadiens free agent forward Patrik Laine.
Rangers Should Take a Chance on Laine
With still likely one spot that could be upgraded in their top nine, the Rangers taking a chance on a player like Laine could make sense. After missing most of last year because of injury, Laine could be a low-risk, high-upside addition for the team.
While the 2025-26 campaign could be tossed out with it being just a five-game sample size, he was a productive player with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2024-25 season.
That year, he totaled 33 points with 20 goals and 13 assists. As a player who can put the puck in the net, he would be an appealing addition for the Rangers on the wing.
Even though the team did add a great goal scorer in Pavel Dorofeyev, getting another potential 20-goal scorer would help quite a bit as well. There would certainly be some injury concerns that come along with the 28-year-old, but when healthy he can be a productive player.
As long as a potential deal would be just a one-year commitment, it makes a lot of sense for the Rangers to pursue him. Overall, while no player is perfect at this stage of free agency, New York making an upgrade could help the team this year.