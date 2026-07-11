New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Should Take a Chance on Low-Risk, High-Upside Free Agent

Will the New York Rangers look to add another player in free agency?

Nick Ziegler

NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025.
NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury speaks during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers have been one of the more active teams so far this offseason, making numerous additions and having a completely different-looking roster. However, there are still some interesting free agents on the open market, and a couple could make sense for the Rangers. 

Coming off their terrible campaign last season, New York was always going to be coming into the summer looking to improve. As Chris Drury has been trying to find the balancing act between getting younger and being a contender, this offseason has been a strong one for the team. 

Despite the free agency class not being the best, the Rangers have been able to do an excellent job of improving this summer. Drury has made a ton of trades, and while the team has moved some first-round draft picks, which may be risky, they have added controllable talent. 

Now, as the offseason does start to settle down a bit, the team might look to add one or two more players with some cap space left available. One player who could make sense for the Rangers is Montreal Canadiens free agent forward Patrik Laine. 

Rangers Should Take a Chance on Laine 

Montreal Canadiens right wing Patrik Laine
Oct 16, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Patrik Laine (92) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With still likely one spot that could be upgraded in their top nine, the Rangers taking a chance on a player like Laine could make sense. After missing most of last year because of injury, Laine could be a low-risk, high-upside addition for the team. 

While the 2025-26 campaign could be tossed out with it being just a five-game sample size, he was a productive player with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2024-25 season. 

That year, he totaled 33 points with 20 goals and 13 assists. As a player who can put the puck in the net, he would be an appealing addition for the Rangers on the wing. 

Even though the team did add a great goal scorer in Pavel Dorofeyev, getting another potential 20-goal scorer would help quite a bit as well. There would certainly be some injury concerns that come along with the 28-year-old, but when healthy he can be a productive player. 

As long as a potential deal would be just a one-year commitment, it makes a lot of sense for the Rangers to pursue him. Overall, while no player is perfect at this stage of free agency, New York making an upgrade could help the team this year. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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