Blues Forward Is Great Trade Target for NY Rangers
As the New York Rangers get set for the offseason, the franchise is going to have a lot of important decisions to make regarding their future.
Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers have a lot of work to do this summer. This is a franchise that has openly stated that they are in a retool and not a rebuild, but finding that balance is tough.
New York is in a good position to make improvements this offseason with a lot of cap space and two first-round draft picks. When looking at the position that the franchise is in, using those picks to improve their prospect pool makes a lot of sense. At the same time, it is always tempting to try to make some trades. However, that might not be the best course of action for a team that has spent the last couple of years trying to get younger.
However, with a desire to make a splash and get the team closer to being a contender, that could end up being the best course of action for the Rangers. This free agency class is lacking a bit, and one player who could be a strong target for the team is St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou.
Kyrou Is a Great Trade Target
The talented forward for the Blues could be a player who is on the block this summer. At 28 years old, there are a lot of prime years left for Kyrou, and he also has an affordable contract based on his production.
With the salary cap going up, Kyrou’s contract of $8.125 million per year through 2031 is a good deal. While the winger did struggle a bit this year, he has been a solid contributor for the Blues over the previous four years. Leading up to the 2025-26 campaign, he has totaled at least 65 points each year. Furthermore, he hit the 30-goal mark in three of those four years.
While he might not be a superstar, he is a very talented player and easily could come in as a top-six option for New York. Furthermore, with scoring being such a need for the team, his ability to score over 30 goals would be welcomed as well.
Any potential deal would obviously come down to cost for the Rangers. As a good player with a favorable contract, the price to acquire him wouldn’t be cheap. However, he would fill a lot of needs for the Rangers.