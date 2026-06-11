New York Rangers On SI

Blues Forward Is Great Trade Target for NY Rangers

Which player on the St. Louis Blues is a great trade target for the New York Rangers?

Nick Ziegler

Dec 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Blues logo on the jersey of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the game between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues at American Airlines Center.
Dec 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Blues logo on the jersey of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the game between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues at American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
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As the New York Rangers get set for the offseason, the franchise is going to have a lot of important decisions to make regarding their future. 

Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers have a lot of work to do this summer. This is a franchise that has openly stated that they are in a retool and not a rebuild, but finding that balance is tough. 

New York is in a good position to make improvements this offseason with a lot of cap space and two first-round draft picks. When looking at the position that the franchise is in, using those picks to improve their prospect pool makes a lot of sense. At the same time, it is always tempting to try to make some trades. However, that might not be the best course of action for a team that has spent the last couple of years trying to get younger. 

However, with a desire to make a splash and get the team closer to being a contender, that could end up being the best course of action for the Rangers. This free agency class is lacking a bit, and one player who could be a strong target for the team is St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. 

Kyrou Is a Great Trade Target 

St. Louis Blues right wing Jordan Kyrou shooting the puck
St. Louis Blues right wing Jordan Kyrou / James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

The talented forward for the Blues could be a player who is on the block this summer. At 28 years old, there are a lot of prime years left for Kyrou, and he also has an affordable contract based on his production. 

With the salary cap going up, Kyrou’s contract of $8.125 million per year through 2031 is a good deal. While the winger did struggle a bit this year, he has been a solid contributor for the Blues over the previous four years. Leading up to the 2025-26 campaign, he has totaled at least 65 points each year. Furthermore, he hit the 30-goal mark in three of those four years. 

While he might not be a superstar, he is a very talented player and easily could come in as a top-six option for New York. Furthermore, with scoring being such a need for the team, his ability to score over 30 goals would be welcomed as well. 

Any potential deal would obviously come down to cost for the Rangers. As a good player with a favorable contract, the price to acquire him wouldn’t be cheap. However, he would fill a lot of needs for the Rangers. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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