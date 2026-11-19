The New York Rangers are on a little bit of a break once again following a big win against the Montreal Canadiens. The team has to be pleased with their 13-8-1 record a quarter into the season, and despite injuries, they remain a playoff contender early on.

Following a couple of bad years in a row, the Rangers have proven to be a much better team this season. New York’s depth this year has been tested with a plethora of injuries early on, but it was a focus to improve in that area, and so far, it’s worked out.

Now, with a key player set to return, it is going to create some interesting roster decisions for the Rangers. One of which will be what to do with Scott Morrow.

Sullivan Should Keep Morrow in Lineup

Oct 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (5) skates with the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Sean Durzi working his way back into the lineup soon after missing a decent chunk of time, Mike Sullivan is going to have some tough decisions to make on the blueline.

Since Durzi has been out, Morrow has been given a chance and has made the most of it. Playing on the third pair, Morrow has looked the part and has provided some strong play on both ends of the ice for New York.

Morrow has been a name that people have talked about quite a bit as someone who could be a starting third-pair defenseman for this team, and that appears to be the case.

However, with Durzi set to return on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes, Morrow’s spot will be in question. As one of the biggest acquisitions for the team this summer, Durzi will certainly have his spot back, but that leaves decisions to make regarding who he is coming back for.

Braden Schneider has moved up to the second pair along with Marcus Pettersson in Durzi’s absence, and it would be surprising to see him as the odd man out.

Furthermore, with Alberts Smits out, left-handed defenseman Matthew Robertson has been on that side along with Morrow of late. If Sullivan wants to keep Morrow in the lineup, that is likely going to result in one of his right-handed defensemen switching to the left side.

Sullivan didn’t seem overly keen on that idea, but Morrow’s play has made it worth a conversation. These are some good problems to have for the Rangers, and the depth of the blueline could be somewhere that Chris Drury looks to deal from to improve the forward group at some point.