Islanders' Backup Goalie Could Be Good Fit for NY Rangers in Free Agency
As the New York Rangers head into the offseason, the franchise will have a few key questions that will need to be answered. One of the most important will be who is going to be the backup for Igor Shesterkin.
Following a disappointing campaign in which they finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers will be looking to make some improvements this winter in a couple of key areas.
Late in the season, it was announced that backup goalie Jonathan Quick was going to retire for the Rangers. After a long and successful career, Quick elected to call it quits at 40 years old.
The veteran goalie had been the backup for Shesterkin the last couple of years, which is a very important role. Even though the Rangers’ starter is one of the best in the league, he still needs days off, and having a good backup is important.
With a young option in Dylan Garand, he figures to be the early favorite for the job, but the team shockingly didn’t play him as much down the stretch as expected. However, when he was given the opportunity, he performed quite well in limited action.
Despite being young and having some success, the Rangers didn’t commit to him as the backup for next year. If they choose to look at free agency for a more veteran option, there will be a number of choices. One of which is New York Islanders backup David Rittich.
Rittich Could Be a Potential Option
The 33-year-old was really solid for the Islanders last season as they just missed making the playoffs. Overall, he totaled a 14-10-3 record, 2.76 GAA, and .894 save percentage. With a winning record and some solid stats, Rittich would be a great veteran option for the Rangers.
However, if the team were to pursue him, they would likely have to make a decision on Garand. The talented goalie is out of options, which means the Rangers might have to explore trading him or risk losing him for nothing.
Even though he is young without a ton of experience, a team would almost certainly pick him up if available. If New York doesn’t truly trust Garand yet, adding a very cheap option could be another course of action that they take. However, Rittich likely doesn’t fit that build and would be more of an established addition.