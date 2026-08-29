Cale Makar Contract Increases Value of Adam Fox for NY Rangers
As the New York Rangers get set for the upcoming season, they will be hoping to be an improved team in the changing landscape of the NHL.
The 2025-26 campaign for the Rangers was without a doubt one to forget. New York came in last place in the Eastern Conference and was a really bad team at home.
Despite the thought of the team going into a rebuild and continuing to move some of their veteran talent, they elected for a retool instead. Chris Drury made a ton of moves to try and reshape this roster, and New York does look like a better team both for next season and years to come after a solid draft.
However, one thing that is worth noting during the retool for the Rangers is the changes in the salary cap. This summer, New York was in a great position with over $20 million to use. The salary cap going up has made some long-term contracts signed in years past very desirable, and the Rangers have a few of them now.
Recently, the Colorado Avalanche signed their star defenseman Cale Makar to a contract extension worth just over $20 million per season. This is the first time that a player has reached that milestone, and for the Rangers, it makes the Adam Fox contract look even better.
Fox’s Contract Provides Immense Value
While Makar is certainly deserving of resetting the market in this higher salary cap era, the Rangers have to love the number that they see next to Fox. Even though Makar is younger and arguably one of the best defensemen in the league, Fox is also right up there when healthy.
When healthy last year, Fox proved that he is still one of the best in the game. In 55 games, he totaled 53 points with nine goals and 44 assists. Compared to Makar last year, who totaled 79 points in 75 games, the offensive production on a per-game basis wasn’t too far off.
Considering Fox is making just under half of what Makar is set to make over the next three years, New York has some excellent value in his deal. At $9.5 million per season, the star defenseman of the Rangers is being paid very well. However, with the cap going up again next summer, his contract will only continue to look better.
While staying on the ice and being healthy will be key, New York now has an excellent contract for one of their best players.